Coronavirus Florida: Publix Introduces More Effective Security Measures – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach City store made several changes this week to promote social distance between customers and employees.

Palm Beach Publix implemented a number of changes this week to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Publix, the only supermarket on the island, now limits the number of customers that can be in the store at a given time, and monitors customers waiting outside by keeping them at least 6 feet apart.

On Thursday morning the front doors were up, so the south side was for arrival and the north for exit. An employee was placed at the entrance to open and close the doors to control the number of customers in the store.

There were maybe 60 people in front of the line, and they seemed to follow the signs to keep everyone apart. Some of the workers and many buyers were wearing masks.

Within the store, directional markings now direct shoppers to the path through the store, promoting one-way movement through shopping corridors, making it easier for shoppers to maintain a distance of at least six feet, as recommended by disease control centers. and prevention.

Markers have also been added to the checkout to remind buyers to keep a social distance.

The changes follow weeks of criticism from city officials that the store has not done enough to follow social distance rules.

It is not known whether the changes were a response to the demands of the cities, as Publix did not answer calls asking to comment on this story.

However, some of the hedging has been implemented in other 1,200 plus Publix stores.

Nearly two weeks ago, plexiglass covers were installed between customers and cash registers at the checkout and the store has cleaned the shopping carts. The city said these measures were not enough and wanted the store to do more.

In recent weeks, city officials have been in daily contact with Publix management at the local and higher levels, urging the store to follow the guidelines for social exclusion, Mayor Kirk Blouin said.

About a week ago, Blouin and city council members expressed deep concern about the lack of social distance in the store and recommended that residents order their groceries and supplies online for home delivery or by the roadside, rather than going to the store.

“We have worked with their leadership and strongly encouraged them to make further improvements in some areas,” Blouin said. “We can’t force them to do anything because they are private companies. But we will definitely try to give them guidance and guidance. “

It’s been slow, but the store is responding, he said.

“I went there on Monday or Tuesday and they only gave so many people to the store at any given time,” Blouin said. “Outside the store, they were far from them six feet apart.”

Store manager Greg Serkin said in an interview more than a week ago that the store had sent signs of social distance and tried to collaborate with the city.

“Everything the city has demanded of us has gone through,” the company’s management said, Serkin said at the time. “It’s hard to achieve social distance because it’s because of working with customers.”

The city continues to recommend that shoppers order groceries online for home delivery or by the roadside and just stay out of the store, Blouin said.

If you decide to shop at the store, it’s best to avoid it during the busiest times, which are between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., he said.