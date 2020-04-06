Coronavirus: Florida scenarios up to 12,350, demise toll tops 200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the variety of coronavirus-similar fatalities in the United States nears 10,000, Florida is reporting an extra 199 instances of the ailment, bringing the overall variety of verified instances earlier 12,000.

There are now 12,350 verified conditions in Florida. Much more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized, and 221 have died.

The Florida Section of Wellbeing described a quantity of new scenarios in the Tampa Bay space over the weekend.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of scenarios throughout Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Whole Conditions: 536

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 83

Demographics of Situations

Age Selection: to 93

Gentlemen: 275

Gals: 261

PINELLAS COUNTY

Complete Cases: 359

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 60

Demographics of Conditions

Age Range: 6 to 95

Adult men: 187

Women of all ages: 172

SARASOTA COUNTY

Overall Situations: 140

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Situations

Age Assortment: to 99

Guys: 62

Females: 77

MANATEE COUNTY

Overall Cases: 136

Fatalities: 3

Hospitalizations: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age Array: 14 to 86

Guys: 64

Gals: 71

PASCO COUNTY

Whole Circumstances: 102

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Assortment: 1 to 82

Men: 53

Women: 49

POLK COUNTY

Complete Conditions: 157

Fatalities: 4

Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Situations

Age Selection: 3 to 88

Adult males: 73

Females: 83

HERNANDO COUNTY

Whole Situations: 43

Deaths:

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Selection: 19 to 85

Adult men: 21

Women: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Complete Circumstances: 35

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Situations

Age Assortment: to 85

Adult men: 21

Girls: 14

CITRUS COUNTY

Complete Conditions: 43

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Assortment: 17 to 88

Adult men: 21

Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Overall Cases: 2

Fatalities:

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Gentlemen:

Girls: 1

The United States now has 337,646 scenarios of coronavirus, additional cases than China, where the outbreak commenced. More than 9,600 men and women have died. All around the world, there are 1,277,962 verified situations. The global death toll stands at 69,55

Most up-to-date CORONAVIRUS Stories: