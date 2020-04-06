Coronavirus: Florida scenarios up to 12,350, demise toll tops 200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the variety of coronavirus-similar fatalities in the United States nears 10,000, Florida is reporting an extra 199 instances of the ailment, bringing the overall variety of verified instances earlier 12,000.
There are now 12,350 verified conditions in Florida. Much more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized, and 221 have died.
The Florida Section of Wellbeing described a quantity of new scenarios in the Tampa Bay space over the weekend.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of scenarios throughout Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Whole Conditions: 536
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 83
Demographics of Situations
Age Selection: to 93
Gentlemen: 275
Gals: 261
PINELLAS COUNTY
Complete Cases: 359
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 60
Demographics of Conditions
Age Range: 6 to 95
Adult men: 187
Women of all ages: 172
SARASOTA COUNTY
Overall Situations: 140
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Situations
Age Assortment: to 99
Guys: 62
Females: 77
MANATEE COUNTY
Overall Cases: 136
Fatalities: 3
Hospitalizations: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age Array: 14 to 86
Guys: 64
Gals: 71
PASCO COUNTY
Whole Circumstances: 102
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Assortment: 1 to 82
Men: 53
Women: 49
POLK COUNTY
Complete Conditions: 157
Fatalities: 4
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Situations
Age Selection: 3 to 88
Adult males: 73
Females: 83
HERNANDO COUNTY
Whole Situations: 43
Deaths:
Hospitalizations: 8
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Selection: 19 to 85
Adult men: 21
Women: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Complete Circumstances: 35
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10
Demographics of Situations
Age Assortment: to 85
Adult men: 21
Girls: 14
CITRUS COUNTY
Complete Conditions: 43
Fatalities: 2
Hospitalizations: 13
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Assortment: 17 to 88
Adult men: 21
Women: 22
HARDEE COUNTY
Overall Cases: 2
Fatalities:
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Gentlemen:
Girls: 1
The United States now has 337,646 scenarios of coronavirus, additional cases than China, where the outbreak commenced. More than 9,600 men and women have died. All around the world, there are 1,277,962 verified situations. The global death toll stands at 69,55
Most up-to-date CORONAVIRUS Stories: