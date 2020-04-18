Coronavirus: Florida Special Olympics ‘Waiting’ for Pandemic Heroes – News – The Palm Beach Post

Gabrielle Parzygnat

Friday

April 17, 2020 at 1:20 p.m.

Florida Special Olympics athletes honor healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and first aiders for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Olympics athletes across Florida are spreading some positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving a special shout out to health care workers, doctors, nurses and first aiders.

Athletes recorded videos of themselves singing Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” as a thank you to these without telling the hero about their continued service during the crisis.

Many of the athletes are wearing Florida Special Olympics shirts and one – Caleb – is wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette shirt. The tribute also includes a dance by actor Zack Gottsagen, who starred in the film “Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Stephen, also known as Mr. Hollywood, added props with a microphone and a Hollywood background to his videos.

Aristide makes an impression with stunning songs, Ricky offers elegance and each performance combines a touching tribute.

“You’re all our Champions,” athlete Nicole decides resolutely.

Readers can go to the link in the video bit.ly/2XACsHt or find it on YouTube titled “Florida Special Olympics – Stand By Me”.

The Florida Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that serves people with intellectual disabilities by providing them with year-round physical training and competition for Olympic-style sports. More information about the nonprofit can be found on its website at specialolympicsflorida.org.