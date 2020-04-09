Coronavirus: Florida studies virtually 16,000 cases, 323 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida claimed 27 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s toll about 300, according to the most up-to-date figures from the overall health department’s internet site.

As of Tuesday early morning, the condition has 15,698 scenarios, up nearly 1,000 from Tuesday night time.

Statewide, 2,082 men and women have been hospitalized with the disease. The dying toll stands at 323.

The Tampa Bay spot recorded 8 new deaths Wednesday. A few men and women died of the virus in Citrus County. Fatalities have been also documented in Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk and Highlands counties.

According to information from Johns Hopkins College, the United States now has 432,438 cases of coronavirus, a lot more verified circumstances than China, exactly where the outbreak commenced. As of Wednesday night, 14,808 men and women have died. There are 1,498,833 verified conditions all-around the world. The worldwide loss of life toll stands at 89,733.

Right here is a county-by-county breakdown of situations across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Whole Circumstances: 631

Fatalities: 7

Hospitalizations: 99

Demographics of Circumstances

Age Selection: to 93

Men: 310

Girls: 319

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Circumstances: 395

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 72

Demographics of Instances

Age Array: 6 to 95

Gentlemen: 205

Women: 190

SARASOTA COUNTY

Overall Circumstances: 184

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 66

Demographics of Conditions

Age Range: to 99

Adult men: 80

Females: 104

MANATEE COUNTY

Overall Circumstances: 172

Fatalities: 8

Hospitalizations: 38

Demographics of Conditions

Age Assortment: 14 to 89

Gentlemen: 77

Females: 92

PASCO COUNTY

Whole Instances: 127

Fatalities: 2

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Conditions

Age Range: 1 to 82

Gentlemen: 67

Women: 60

POLK COUNTY

Full Scenarios: 206

Fatalities: 6

Hospitalizations: 68

Demographics of Scenarios

Age Selection: 3 to 88

Men: 99

Girls: 107

HERNANDO COUNTY

Full Scenarios: 57

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Situations

Age Vary: 19 to 85

Adult males: 30

Women of all ages: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Full Instances: 44

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Instances

Age Array: to 85

Men: 27

Girls: 17

CITRUS COUNTY

Whole Scenarios: 55

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Instances

Age Vary: 17 to 88

Males: 26

Females: 29

HARDEE COUNTY

Overall Scenarios: 2

Deaths:

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Instances

Age Array: 39 to 73

Adult men:

Ladies: 2

For much more facts on coronavirus in Florida, visit the reside DOH Dashboard in this article.

Most current CORONAVIRUS Tales: