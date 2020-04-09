Coronavirus: Florida studies virtually 16,000 cases, 323 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida claimed 27 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s toll about 300, according to the most up-to-date figures from the overall health department’s internet site.
As of Tuesday early morning, the condition has 15,698 scenarios, up nearly 1,000 from Tuesday night time.
Statewide, 2,082 men and women have been hospitalized with the disease. The dying toll stands at 323.
The Tampa Bay spot recorded 8 new deaths Wednesday. A few men and women died of the virus in Citrus County. Fatalities have been also documented in Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk and Highlands counties.
According to information from Johns Hopkins College, the United States now has 432,438 cases of coronavirus, a lot more verified circumstances than China, exactly where the outbreak commenced. As of Wednesday night, 14,808 men and women have died. There are 1,498,833 verified conditions all-around the world. The worldwide loss of life toll stands at 89,733.
Right here is a county-by-county breakdown of situations across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Whole Circumstances: 631
Fatalities: 7
Hospitalizations: 99
Demographics of Circumstances
Age Selection: to 93
Men: 310
Girls: 319
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Circumstances: 395
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 72
Demographics of Instances
Age Array: 6 to 95
Gentlemen: 205
Women: 190
SARASOTA COUNTY
Overall Circumstances: 184
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 66
Demographics of Conditions
Age Range: to 99
Adult men: 80
Females: 104
MANATEE COUNTY
Overall Circumstances: 172
Fatalities: 8
Hospitalizations: 38
Demographics of Conditions
Age Assortment: 14 to 89
Gentlemen: 77
Females: 92
PASCO COUNTY
Whole Instances: 127
Fatalities: 2
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Conditions
Age Range: 1 to 82
Gentlemen: 67
Women: 60
POLK COUNTY
Full Scenarios: 206
Fatalities: 6
Hospitalizations: 68
Demographics of Scenarios
Age Selection: 3 to 88
Men: 99
Girls: 107
HERNANDO COUNTY
Full Scenarios: 57
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 10
Demographics of Situations
Age Vary: 19 to 85
Adult males: 30
Women of all ages: 27
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Full Instances: 44
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 15
Demographics of Instances
Age Array: to 85
Men: 27
Girls: 17
CITRUS COUNTY
Whole Scenarios: 55
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 18
Demographics of Instances
Age Vary: 17 to 88
Males: 26
Females: 29
HARDEE COUNTY
Overall Scenarios: 2
Deaths:
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Instances
Age Array: 39 to 73
Adult men:
Ladies: 2
For much more facts on coronavirus in Florida, visit the reside DOH Dashboard in this article.
