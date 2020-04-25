Coronavirus Florida: The house speaker says the session will “soon” re-budget; State Senate Lori Berman says unemployment system calls for action – News – The Palm Beach Post

Jose Oliva, a House Republican spokesman for the Miami Lakes, said on Friday he was considering a special session soon to address budget issues. State Senate Lori Berman said Florida law enforcement should also correct the “dysfunctional” unemployment benefit system.

Miami Lake Republican spokesman Jose Oliva said on Friday he was considering inviting Florida law enforcement to a session “soon” to fix budget deficits as the coronary virus shutdown is expected to lead to a collapse in sales tax and other government revenue.

But the state Senate Lori Berman said the legislature should meet again in June to fix the “dysfunctional” unemployment benefit system, as well as write the state budget and.

Boynton Beach Democrat Berman said the $ 93 billion budget authorities approved before the suspension on March 14 were based on a “sound” state economy.

“We did really positive things about the budget,” he said in a conference call on Thursday hosted by Ted Deutch, a spokesman for the United States, at D-Boca Raton. “But we all know that things have changed dramatically since then.”

According to Berman, the fiscal year of the state begins on July 1, so major changes to the budget must take place well in advance. “We need to review everything again,” he warned.

Oliva’s announcement resulted in a week-long testimony from a wide range of Florida business leaders and government leaders who described the serious impact of the unprecedented trade closure on preventing the spread of the virus to the economy. As a member of the board’s Ron DeSantis working group at the reopening of Florida, Oliva heard much of the testimony in person.

“The huge impact on our budget may require us to return to the Tallahassee area soon, and perhaps issues that are not being spent on spending will be addressed,” Oliva said in a statement on Friday. “These issues include the powers given to governments and their restrictions on individual freedoms in times of crisis.”

However, Berman insisted that the legislature must also address the shortcomings and disintegrations of the state unemployment system.

First, the $ 275 weekly ceiling is too low, he said, and limiting support to 12 weeks is inadequate.

“Florida has a very malfunctioning system,” he said. “It’s one of the absolute most painful unemployment systems in the country.”

He said the federal CARES law, fortunately, complements it by as much as $ 600 a week over a three-month period. The federal program also includes assistance to independent contractors, the so-called For “gig workers” who are excluded by the Florida system.

The plight of gig workers also needs to be addressed in Tallahassee, Berman said, as differences in gig workers ’state and federal application processes cause unnecessary delays.

He also said there is a need to address the now well-documented failures in Florida’s $ 77 million online benefit application system, he said.

“It was never fair,” Berman said. “It has been audited several times, and audits warned it was not in any form.”

It created a labyrinth of paperwork that is far from manageable, Berman added.

For example, the system lists 1.76 million lawsuits, he said, but that doesn’t mean many people would have applied because individuals may have filed – out of frustration – paper, phone and online claims.

So far, he said, 688,000 “unique” claims have been filed. Of these, only 116,830 have been paid a total of $ 125 million. Berman said it was “unfortunately inadequate.”

Oliva said, however, that DeSantis is addressing widespread problems with unemployment benefits.

“If a special session could really help with the current state of unemployment insurance, I support it,” Oliva said. “The truth is that the governor has taken aggressive steps to ensure the necessary fixes to the system.”

He added: “The only current value of the special session is political in nature, and politics is what is least needed at this critical moment.”

Oliva further said that the Florida health care network “has sufficient capacity and suffers more from inactivity” than from increased demand.

He says he focuses on ways to get employees back to work.

“Many of my colleagues on both sides have legitimate concerns and a desire to return to the operation, which I agree,” he said. “That’s why we’re now focusing on helping the governor now as he develops a plan to get Florida residents back to work.”

