Coronavirus Florida: These high school students create masterpieces of house props – News – The Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH – Normally, students of art history at Lacey Van Reete hone their appreciation for famous works by sketching them. According to him, the process forces them to “look at all these details and put them down”.

But these are hardly normal times. As schools close indefinitely, Dreyfoos School of the Arts teachers get their students into a different approach: producing masterpieces with household items and showing themselves.

“I stressed it wasn’t supposed to be anything stressful,” Van Reeth said. “Use literally what you have. Create creativity props and just do your best again to create one image. “

The result is a whimsical recreation done with sheets, stuffed animals, and older props, not to mention the in-cheek sensitivity of the tongue, which is another character for the generation raised on Internet memes.

Mrs. Van Reeth, an art history teacher at Dreyfoos AP, created the Quarantine Tableau Vivant Challenge, and her students swing it !! Even their family members are involved! @pbcsd @DreyfoosArtsSch @dsoavisualarts @AmyLipman #ArtSchool #GoingTheDistancePBCSD pic.twitter.com/nq3SnqVYb5

– Corey Ferrera (@CoreyFerrera) 8 Apr 2020

A posing scene that mimics a painting or sculpture is known as a “tableau Vivant” or vivid image. During the coronavirus pandemic, they became known as the “Getty Challenge” after the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles asked people on Twitter two weeks ago to create works of art with objects at home.

The challenge has become a trend among children and adults living at home with leisure and artistic flair, but Van Reete’s classes have been doing it for years. The only difference: Instead of an additional credit, it is now a regular assignment.

Practicing is more than an opportunity for a few laughs, Van Reeth said. Mimicking the dynamics of famous masterpieces gives students a deeper appreciation of the artists ’aesthetic choices.

“They look at the details, think about what’s in their house,” he said. “This is an easy way for them to have fun, break the monotony of their day and really look at the picture.”

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.

🥇 Select your favorite work of art

Find three things around your house

🥉 Re-create the image with these objects

And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V

– Getty (@GettyMuseum) on March 25, 2020

Last week, he gave his students a handful of works on choice and power, including famous images of Roman Emperor Augustus, Mughal Emperor Jahangir, Chinese Revolutionary Leader Mao Zedong, and the Royal King of Nigeria. Benin.

The vets on the table are just one example of how teachers in different countries are finding new ways to attract students now that they can interact with them in practice.

Palm Beach County’s public schools reached their second week of e-learning this week, an unprecedented change that could last for the rest of the year.

In the Advanced Replacement Art History class, Van Reeth said his challenges are far less than those of teachers who lead art composition and other subjects focused on physical activity.

But the task emphasizes the general teaching commandment: The best way to learn something is to do it yourself.

“It stays,” he said, “and it stays a lot longer.”

amarra@pbpost.com

@AMarranara

