Coronavirus: Florida Vegetables Unexpected Victim COVID-19 – News – The Palm Beach Post

Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are plowed or left to rot because farmers cannot sell to restaurants, amusement parks, or schools nationwide that have closed due to the coronavirus.

The harvested zucchini and yellow pumpkin ripened when ripe and then rotted in the hot Florida sun. Juicy tomatoes were left to dry – not picked – in farmers ’fields.

Other states have the same thing – agricultural authorities say California leafy vegetables suffer particularly badly, and dairy farmers in Vermont and Wisconsin say they have had to drain the surplus milk for restaurants.

For most of the hundreds of winter months, the problem is acute in Florida. For example, a few dozen people urged them to buy a 25-pound box of roman tomatoes directly over the weekend from a packing plant in the west coast town of Palmetto.

Price in a box? Only $ 5.

“This is a disaster,” said tomato grower Tony DiMare, who owns farms in southern Florida and the Tampa Bay area. “We haven’t even started counting it. It’s going to be millions of dollars. Losses are growing every day. “

Florida leads the United States in harvesting tomatoes, green beans, cabbage and peppers this time of year. Although some of the crops are intended for grocery stores, many farmers serve only the so-called Food service markets – restaurants, schools and amusement parks – that suffer badly when cities and states have ordered people to stay home and avoid others.

The loss has created a domino effect through agriculture, which is Florida’s second largest economic driver. It generates $ 155 billion in revenue and supports about 2 million jobs.

Many farmers have donated production to food banks, but there is a limit to the approval of charities, and the storage of perishable fruits and vegetables is a problem. DiMare said some food banks in downtown Florida are full after the amusement parks closed and have donated huge amounts of production.

“We gave £ 400,000 of tomatoes to our local food banks,” DiMare said. “We have to donate a million pounds more if we get food banks to take it.”

Farmers mix with grocery stores, but it’s not easy. Large chains already have retail agreements with farmers – many outside the United States.

“We can’t even supply our products, and we allow imports to come here,” DiMare said.

He said 80 percent of the tomatoes grown in Florida are destined for now-closed restaurants and amusement parks.

Over the past week, 20 federal lawmakers in Florida and state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried sent letters urging U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to include Florida farmers in federal food purchasing and distribution programs so that additional crops can help the hungry and food insecurity. About 37 million Americans struggled to starve before the pandemic, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks.

The federal coronavirus aid law includes $ 9.5 billion in support for farmers.

Some farmers have tried to branch out and sell production boxes directly to customers. This approach follows a pandemic in many places, killing the restaurant and catering industry around the world.

London wholesalers, who usually sell fruit and vegetables to restaurants, have turned to home deliveries. But big farmers know that selling harvesters doesn’t make much of their income.

Farmers growing lettuce and other leafy vegetables on the west coast of the U.S. feel the pinch.

“The end of the winter vegetable season in Yuma, Arizona, was devastating for farmers who trust buyers of restaurant services,” said Cory Lunde, a spokeswoman for Western Growers, a group of family farmers in California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. “And now that production is moving back to Salinas, California, there are many farmers in whose land the crops that are left uncut are‘ especially leafy vegetables.

He said the rise in demand at the start of the outbreak has now slowed.

“People stay home and don’t go to grocery stores that often,” Lunde said. “So Domino continues to fall.”

In South Florida, Paul Allen, R.C. Hatton Farms, made a video last week of a series of lively green beans that were to be sent to the restaurant industry.

“You can see that this is a huge field of green beans,” he said, raising his cell phone camera to show a tractor plowing all healthy plants and their beans into the ground.

Allen, who cultivates about 12,000 acres in Florida and Georgia, prays things will get better over time as the North Florida and Georgia crops are ready to be harvested over the next two months.

“You just wish you could live another day,” Allen said.

Associated Press author Amy Taxin has contributed to a report on Orange County, California.