Coronavirus Florida: Virus Problems Effectively Shut Down U.S. Missing Courts – News – The Palm Beach Post

Many courts are only open to emergencies, leaving immigrants in limited numbers across Florida and nationally.

GAINESVILLE – Immigration attorney Laura Cabrera has not met her clients for more than a week because of the pandemic. He speaks by phone with them as they stand outside his office building in Gainesville, worried and wondering if they will be allowed to stay legally in the United States.

Their immigration policies will continue as law firms like Cabrera turn to phones, Facebook messages, and Skype to respond to complex inquiries. Cabrera staff attaching legal papers to immigrants must sign through postal openings.

RELATED: Increases coronavirus coverage

But the nation’s immigration courts – already immersed in more than a million cases – have effectively shut down concerns about exposure to the virus. Citing the pandemic, the U.S. Immigration Service promised last month to postpone the detention of immigrants who have not yet been charged with a criminal offense.

Earlier this week, the Immigration Executive Agency, which handles the country’s immigration rights, noted that all cases involving undocumented migrants were postponed to the following month. It is ready to slow down an already congested system, the effects of which are expected to wrinkle for years.

Since last week, immigration rights to downtown Miami and Orlando have been closed except for filing, which means judges will be working from their homes when the intelligence team approves documents at the courthouse. Most courts are only open for urgent matters related to detained immigrants.

“We’ve received a lot of calls from people who don’t know what’s going on [in their cases], and the guides change daily,” Cabrera said.

The Immigration Right at the Krome Detention Center in West Miami-Dade County closed earlier this week for deep cleanup, but it is still handling the cases arrested.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services canceled all personal services provided at regional field offices, such as citizenship interviews and fingerprints, until May 3rd. Prison ceremonies in which immigrants who pass the citizenship test are sworn in as U.S. citizens are also postponed.

Immigrant judges, lawyers and activists have been urging federal agencies to protect workers and citizens from the virus for weeks. In an email sent to William Barr and EOIR Director James McHenry on March 26, dozens of lawyers and trade unions called on the Department of Justice to close all immigration rights.

Postponing the unreserved hearings was a “step in the right direction,” but not enough to combat the virus, said Fanny Behar-Ostrow, president of the U.S. Government Workers ’Local Union 511, an association representing ICE lawyers.

“I hope it doesn’t get to the point where big tragedies are happening because of their situation,” Behar-Ostrow said. “I don’t know what drives this carelessness.”

The decision to continue the detained hearings does not take into account the CDC’s recommendations and regulations on local shelters, said A. Ashley Tabbador, president of the National Association of Immigrant Judges.

“We can’t have people coming in as if it were normal,” he said.

At the same time, some immigrants were required to register at ICE premises.

The day before ICE announced the detention of individuals solely on criminal charges, immigrant rights advocates said 13 immigrants were admitted to Alachua County.

Larry Green, director general of the Alachua County Human Rights Coalition, said the coalition has been in contact with families and that all 13 are in detention.

Green said agents picked up six people who were driving a truck outside a Mexican restaurant in Gainesville. The group – which had previous removal orders – was transported from the Baker County Detention Center to a farm in South Florida.

Cabrera said he heard some family members in the truck, but did not officially represent them.

However, according to the Miami Herald, non-criminal immigrants have been arrested and taken to detention centers in South Florida following an ICE statement. Meanwhile, three detention centers have quarantined sections of their premises after detainees developed flu-like symptoms and were taken to hospital.

“[Immigrants] are afraid to seek treatment, look for resources, find ways to get information and take action,” Cabrera said.

Health advocates also fear that non-English-speaking immigrants and residents may not have knowledge of the virus and how it can be tested locally. Robins Lewy, founder of the Rural Women’s Health Project in Gainesville, said the nonprofit was concerned about low-income communities in rural North Florida that do not have access to their own language or current medical providers.

Alachua County urged people who think they were in contact with the virus to call the county health department. Lewy said immigrants and non-English speakers often ask nonprofits how they are tested and if they are asked about their status.

Provincial Health Department administrator Paul Myers said callers who inquired about the virus were not asked about their immigration status. He said department staff have access to a language line service to get an interpreter on the phone with the caller.

The non-profit organization provides a multilingual hotline and publishes COVID-19 updates and information on Project SALUD in English, Spanish and Creole. The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 website is also available in Spanish and Creole.

“This is a public health crisis, so we should treat it as if it were a public health crisis,” Lewy said, “and that covers everything.”

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, the news agency of the University of Florida University of Journalism and Communications. The supplier can be reached at arosa@freshtakeflorida.com