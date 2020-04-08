Coronavirus Florida: Why Dorian won’t retire as a hurricane this year – News – The Palm Beach Post

The coronavirus leaks into the hurricane season and even affects the naming of the storm.

*

READING: This content is provided as a free public service to our readers during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break the coronavirus news directly into your inbox, subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter.

*

Hurricane Dorian raged the northern parts of the Bahamas, fragmenting homes and feeding them out to sea before turning its rage in North Carolina, where it made a landing on September 6 as a Class 1 cyclone.

But Dorian’s name won’t retire this year, as is the tradition of deeply devastating storms, as the group overseeing the main list of monikers has been ousted by the coronavirus.

The World Meteorological Organization, which maintains a six-year rotating list of cyclone names, was scheduled to meet in Panama last month on an agenda that includes annual requests from countries to withdraw from hurricane names that have caused significant damage or death. The WMO meeting was shortened by videoconference and there was no room for retirement petitions.

>> Coronavirus Florida: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 7th

Instead, Dorian’s retirement will be considered in the spring of 2021, as will all the names that need to be removed from the 2020 hurricane season.

“The idea is that the name itself is psychologically related to that particularly devastating event, and it’s no longer just a name,” said Brian McNoldy, a senior researcher at Rosenstiel’s Faculty of Maritime and Atmosphere at the University of Mian, why the names are retired. “We can safely assume that the name Dorian will never be used again.”

Even without deportation this year, Dorian will not be re-used until 2025.

But it’s not the only tropical system in 2019 that may have to retire.

“I’m looking forward to Tropical Storm Imelda retiring,” Jeff Masters, a Weather Underground partner and meteorologist, told Scientific American. “With damages of $ 5 billion, it’s certainly worth it.”

Imelda was a short-lived tropical storm that formed just 20 miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, southwest on September 17th. It weakened rapidly to a landing after landing, but a steady supply of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico produced widespread rainfall. larger than 30 inches. The maximum rainfall was 44.29 inches, recorded 2 miles southwest of Fannett, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

>> Coronavirus Florida: Lawyer Rejects Rise in COVID-19 Essential Commodity Prices

This peak rainfall made Imelda the seventh wettest tropical cyclone that affected the United States. The wind speed of the system never exceeded 46 mph.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach considered Imelda to be a good candidate for retirement, and said Hurricane Lorenzon may also have a chance to be deported.

On September 28, Lorenzo exploded into a Cat 5 cyclone about 1,400 miles southwest of the Azores. According to Klotzbach, Lorenzo’s location made the most record-breaking eastern cat in history as hurricane 5, reaching its peak of intensity about 45 degrees west.

But it was also the second most deadly tropical cyclone of 2019, with 19 deaths as a result of wind and waves. In particular, it killed 11 crew members and eight people on the French coast of the French Bourbon Rhode tug.

Lorenzo brought a sustained hurricane wind speed of 74 mph to the island of Corvo – the northernmost island of the Azores.

>> Coronavirus Florida: With everyone at home, the driver’s condition is elevated

“Winds of this intensity have rarely been felt in the Azores, and Lorenzo caused great damage, especially in Flores,” Masters said. “The government estimates the damage at $ 367 million – mainly for port infrastructure – making Lorenzo the most expensive hurricane in Azores history.”

After a hyper active hurricane year in 2017, four names retired – Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate. They were replaced by Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel.

Michael and Florence were retired after the 2018 season, and were replaced by Francine and Milton.

During the 2004 and 2005 seasons, several names retired, including Charley, Frances, Ivan, Jeanne, Dennis, Katrina, Rita, Stan and Wilma.

Since 1954, the names of 89 Atlantic tropical cyclones have retired.

Storms, whose names start with the letter, which I have been retired 10 times, which makes the I-names the most likely suffering. Storms called C are in second place nine times.

Retirement is a subjective decision of the WMO Committee, and sometimes very damaging hurricanes have not retired.

According to the champions, seven hurricanes that caused more than $ 1 billion in damage are still in the cycle, including Hurricane Isaac in 2012, which caused about $ 2.4 billion in damage.

Kmiller@pbpost.com

@Kmillerweather