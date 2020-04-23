Coronavirus: Florida’s tourism industry plans to reopen – News – The Palm Beach Post

Visit Florida’s first advertising campaign, which targets Florida residents and encourages them to visit the state’s attractions as they begin to fly back to the world.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s tourism and hospitality should reopen slowly from the coronavirus pandemic, focusing first on getting residents to take state vacation trips before embarking on domestic and international travelers, the business subcommittee responsible for making recommendations was told on Tuesday.

Florida’s No. 1 industry has collapsed since mid-March as the state’s theme parks and other attractions began to close. Hotel revenue fell $ 1.6 billion in the last six weeks compared to last year, said Dana Young, director of Visit Florida. , State Tourist Office. Domestic air travel to the state has decreased by 65% ​​and international air travel by less than 80% compared to last year, he said in a committee conference call.

He and others said restoring these numbers requires demonstrating to people that it is safe to travel and visit restaurants and other crowds by introducing anti-virus practices, including strict cleanups and worker protection measures. He said these steps need to be done methodically and only when medical professionals say it is safe to continue.

“Florida eased the order of keeping it at home, and now it’s our job to look at how to relax properly,” he said. He said his organization’s first advertising campaign would be aimed at Florida residents and encouraged them to visit state attractions as they begin venturing back into the world.

“Our marketing goal is to invite a sense of Florida pride,” he said.

The subcommittee will report to an executive committee made up of some of the state’s most effective political and business leaders, appointed by director Ron DeSantis on Monday. He asked it to prepare on Friday recommendations for re-opening the state. The Executive Committee shall meet daily by telephone.

DeSantis told the Hospitality Subcommittee that while their business may be considered essential and its operations have been severely closed or restricted, it is essential to the long-term financial health of the state and needs to be reopened as soon as possible. He said whether supermarkets can operate on a limited basis, as can other insiders who attract crowds.

“If people can fight over toilet paper at Costco, then I think there’s a way you can run a restaurant safely,” the Republican governor said.

Restaurant managers told the group that completely reopening isn’t just about opening doors and turning on lights. Florida restaurants have been limited to pick-up and delivery services for about a month, and their staff and supplies have run out.

Tim Petrillo, CEO of The Restaurant People, which maintains 70 eateries under different names, said the group’s reporters are working to meet demand as restaurants reopen large orders at the same time. He also says it is difficult for workers to return – his company has laid off 95% of its workers and many have moved away.

There are dining room questions. Are restaurants limited to 50% capacity, should they keep dining areas separate and are there different rules for outdoor use? Are masks and gloves for servers and disposable menus needed and how are such rules followed? It must be uniform across the state, Petrillo said.

“The clearer direction we can give to all institutions is better for the industry, so we don’t have that some people aren’t doing enough and other people are going overboard,” he said.

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, told the group that his restaurant workers are subjected to personal screening on a daily basis, answering health questions and temperatures. The manager must keep a log.

According to him, the company now grants 14 days of paid leave per hour to workers with COVID-19 symptoms, “given the importance of people taking this seriously and not going to work, even if there is nausea.” Low-grade fast food workers are generally not paid on sick days.

Hotel and resort managers told their group that they need to reassure the public that returning to tight, highly smuggled spaces is safe and that plans for a gradual return to outdoor activities such as tennis and golf are different from indoor activities such as massage.

Philip Goldfarb, who maintains Fontainebleau resorts and other properties in Miami Beach, said hospital disinfectant is being sprayed into his rooms among guests and other commitments are being made to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We want to describe to our customers and employees that we take this very seriously,” he said.