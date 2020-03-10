Coronavirus, flu or allergic reactions? How to spot the variance

TAMPA (WFLA) — This posting will enable you place the big difference involving indications of COVID-19, the flu, and allergic reactions.
Coronavirus
Not anything is recognised about the coronavirus but, but the Centre for Condition Handle and Prevention (CDC) has narrowed down essential symptoms of the virus:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The CDC suggests these indicators might even appear two to 14 times right after exposure to the virus. If you working experience these signs or symptoms, you are urged to remain house and contact your health care provider.
Flu
The CDC claims folks who have the flu will frequently experience some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever or chills *Not absolutely everyone with the flu will have a fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or physique aches
- Headaches
- Exhaustion
Allergy symptoms
According to the NHS Uk, the prevalent signs or symptoms of seasonal allergic reactions consist of:
- Sneezing and an itchy, runny or congested nose
- Itchy, red, watering eyes
- Wheezing, upper body tightness, shortness of breath, cough
- Raised, itchy, pink rash
- Swollen lips, tongue, eyes or facial area
- Dry, purple and cracked pores and skin
