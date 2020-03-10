Coronavirus, flu or allergic reactions? How to spot the variance

TAMPA (WFLA) — This posting will enable you place the big difference involving indications of COVID-19, the flu, and allergic reactions.

Coronavirus

Not anything is recognised about the coronavirus but, but the Centre for Condition Handle and Prevention (CDC) has narrowed down essential symptoms of the virus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The CDC suggests these indicators might even appear two to 14 times right after exposure to the virus. If you working experience these signs or symptoms, you are urged to remain house and contact your health care provider.

Flu

The CDC claims folks who have the flu will frequently experience some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or chills *Not absolutely everyone with the flu will have a fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or physique aches

Headaches

Exhaustion

Allergy symptoms

According to the NHS Uk, the prevalent signs or symptoms of seasonal allergic reactions consist of:

Sneezing and an itchy, runny or congested nose

Itchy, red, watering eyes

Wheezing, upper body tightness, shortness of breath, cough

Raised, itchy, pink rash

Swollen lips, tongue, eyes or facial area

Dry, purple and cracked pores and skin

