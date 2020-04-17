Coronavirus: Football clubs have recommended that they return to training in mid-May

The English Football League has advised clubs to return to training next month and prepare for the resumption of the 2019/20 season [with relatively short notice], the Independent could reveal.

EFL President Rick Perry released an open letter to fans on Friday about his plan to hold matches behind closed doors as soon as the Cronvirus virus spreads, with talks to broadcast all games throughout the championship, League One and League Two on television. Or done online.

And in a letter to all 72 clubs seen by The Independent, the EFL details a plan that was first announced last week to allow players to return to practice on May 16, if the lock level drops next month. Have explained.

The letter also hints at the resumption of rumors on June 6, giving players three weeks to regain their fitness, but the EFL insists no talks have begun on the official date.

Instead, the EFL has told clubs to be prepared to return to “a completely short notice,” and the idea of ​​a three-week mini-course has not been ruled out.

While it has also been acknowledged that clubs do not have to comply with EFL recommendations, it is emphasized that they must consider “potentially negative perceptions” if clubs are selected to resume training, while the country is lagging behind. There is permanence.

The EFL is also closely monitoring the Bundesliga, where clubs returned to training this week, and is receiving “medical and scientific advice” on how the return program will affect the expansion of Covid-19.

The move will also be raised by the Premier League on Friday, when a video conference involving 20 clubs will be held to discuss the latest plans to restart the season, while football in the top four professional leagues is likely to be in a similar situation. To be resumed. It seems that when the Premier League resumes, it will follow all the games behind closed doors.

