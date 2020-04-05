Coronavirus: For Hong Kong dealers left behind by the double hit of social unrest and pandemic, pain is providing a useful lesson

Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district remains full of people almost every day even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but few stop to read the posters plastered along the streets of advertising sales. Dozens of shops remain empty, their interiors torn, leaving only a concrete shell behind.

In the famous Jardine’s Crescent G2000 outlet, spring and summer clothes sell at a discount, but the place is quiet with only five customers browsing in half an hour.

Company founder Michael Tien Puk-sun said that revenue in its 36 stores declined 70% in February compared to a year ago and the decline widened to 80% in March when the outbreak strengthened his hold on the city and people stayed at home. Spending mainland visitors in 2019 accounted for 40% of the company’s business, but this figure dropped to zero.

Business is falling in the 36 stores of the Hong Kong clothing chain G2000. Photo Nora Tam

“Hong Kong has changed,” said Tien, referring to the anti-government protests that started last summer and sent visitors away. “In the future, the way Hongkongers welcome continents will never (as it was) in 2005 and 2006.”

After the outbreak of a severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2003 had a heavy toll on Hong Kong’s economy, the central government opened the flow of visitors to visitors to the mainland.

But with the current health crisis, after months of social unrest, tens of thousands of vendors like Tien are forced to face a transformed local business landscape. Consumer spending in February plunged 44% to HK $ 22.7 billion (USD 2.92 billion) from last year. Companies are responding with plans to reduce the number of physical stores to focus more on developing their online presence.

As Hong Kong struggles to contain Covid-19 disease that has infected more than 860 people and left four dead, regular life has almost stopped. All but three border crossings with mainland China have been sealed, entertainment venues such as bars and cinemas have been closed, and public meetings have been limited to four people.

In the famous shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui, small fashion shops offer masks and sanitizers on their doors to increase traffic. Along Granville Road, half of the stores have been closed.

Even on Canton Road, home to dozens of global brands, the sales staff has nothing to do but chat to pass the time.

Tien, who is also a legislator, expects the big chains to downsize their physical operations and will follow suit if the owners refuse to cut rents.

“We have to hold on after the leases expire. (After that) we will definitely reduce our footprint in Hong Kong,” he said. “Definitely, we will place our emphasis on e-commerce.”

Michael Tien Puk-sun, legislator and founder of the G2000 group, in his Jardine’s Crescent store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam

Retailers selling jewelry, watches and clothing were likely to adopt a similar strategy, according to Hong Kong Retail Management Association president Annie Tse Yau On-yee. “Everyone wants to get out if they can,” said Tse. “It’s just that they’re bound by the contract.”

Citing a recent survey of companies that jointly operated 2,000 stores across the city, he said that over 60% had considered closing this month temporarily to cut down on overhead while companies with an online shopping platform had invested more efforts.

Online shopping, once considered largely superfluous in such a compact city, is evolving faster than ever, as residents are spending their money online.

In a survey of 1,000 consumers conducted by market research firm Ipsos in March, almost half said they spent more time browsing online.

That embrace of virtual shopping malls helped push the Hong Kong Television Network, which runs the famous HKTV Mall, to a record $ 1.35 billion HK orders in the first quarter, double that of the same period last year . Foodpanda’s food delivery service saw a threefold increase in shipping traffic in its new food delivery service, Pandamart, by the end of March after its launch in early February.

On Wednesday, the cosmetic giant Bonjour Holding launched a new e-commerce channel to offer discounts through the WeChat mobile application in an attempt to snare business on mainland China. To further increase its online presence, the company plans to launch a commercial channel with live broadcasts.

Looking to the future, economist Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu said that large chains with a lot of capital could keep their physical stores open while many medium and small retailers could close during the economic downturn and embrace online sales.

Relying on physical outlets carries a high risk

Andy Kwan, economist

“Some small brands could expand during the weak market, but especially on e-commerce platforms,” ​​he said. “Relying on physical outlets carries a high risk. Once there is a pandemic, then they can’t do business.”

Kwan predicted that some companies may shift focus to products that enjoyed stable demand even during the epidemic, such as health articles. But he called for a deeper structural change in the retail sector to correct an over-reliance on mainland tourists.

“There will be a rebound but the golden age is gone because for the continents, we are wary of them and they are also wary of us,” he said.

Simon Lee Siu-po, co-director of the international program for Chinese businesses and enterprises at the Chinese University, said that a robust recovery is unlikely to occur soon.

Continental tourists shopping in Harbor City in Tsim Sha Tsui in October 2018, before the political upheaval. Photo: Edmond So

“Developers should save some space for local consumption or local brands,” said Lee. “They know, but I think the adjustment was not done quickly and big enough … this can help reduce the market fluctuation caused by (the commercial decisions) of the international brands.”

Hong Kong customer-focused companies appear to be less shaken by the Covid-19 protests and crisis. The rise of the local AbouThai brand, with 15 stores offering Thai health care and food products, aims to expand its team from around 100 to 150 people between February and June.

CEO Mike Lam King-nam said his business had only suffered a slight decline during social unrest, mainly due to the fact that he listened to the protesters’ requests for strikes.

Revenue increased from 30% to 40% in February compared to a few months ago after the company switched to high demand products such as masks and hand sanitizers, as well as to daily needs.

Mike Lam, chief of AbouThai, plans to increase his workforce from 100 to 150 people in the coming months. Photo: May Tse

“The change was made immediately,” said Lam, also increasing online sales.

The listed beauty products company Mi Ming Mart also focuses on local sales. President Erica Yuen Mi-ming admitted that pedestrian traffic had dropped in its 10 stores, but other orders were now arriving online.

Yuen said that Hong Kong consumers had high spending power. Adapting to the market during the pandemic, his company began selling products such as alcohol sprays and Cordyceps tablets, with plans to implement multiple health supplements.

If I use HK $ 700,000 for renewal, why can’t I invest the amount in digital marketing?

Erica Yuen, president of Mi Ming Mart

But she was cautious about adding other physical outlets even though the rent is expected to drop dramatically.

“For rent, maybe it’s cheap for three years for this contract. After that, they might charge you more. Now it’s not about adding more branches. If I use HK $ 700,000 for renewal, why don’t I invest the amount in digital marketing?? ” she said.

Yuen expected the retail landscape to change as opinion leaders used social media channels like Facebook to build e-commerce platforms, instead of relying on stores for sales, a trend already in the industry of beauty products in the United States.

“The sales channel will be a big revolution,” he said. “It must become so within a year. The situation is now a catalyst.”

Read the original article on the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

