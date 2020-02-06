Coronavirus Forces Chinese Buyers To Leave Europe’s Fashion Events | Life

Hundreds of Chinese buyers will not travel to London and Milan for this year’s fashion weeks. – AFP picture

MILAN, February 6 – Hundreds of Chinese shoppers will not travel to this year’s London and Milan fashion weeks because of the deadly corona virus, organizers of both events announced yesterday.

The European events hope that Chinese attendees will shop online instead. Milan and London promise to improve virtual reporting on their catwalk shows and product advertising.

While the British organizers said that China’s participation is likely to be “significantly reduced”, their Italian counterparts estimated that around 1,000 buyers, journalists and stylists would likely miss the offer.

The novel coronavirus, which causes pneumonia symptoms, has infected more than 24,000 people in China, and nearly 500 have died. Relatively few cases have been confirmed outside of China.

The National Chamber for Italian Fashion (CNMI) predicted that the epidemic could cause Italian industry sales to decline 1.8 percent in the first six months of this year.

Three Chinese brands, including Angel Chen, have already stated that they will not be able to take part in Milan, because of factory closings, they will not be able to complete the collections in time for the event that begins on February 18.

CNMI chief Carlo Capasa said he would do his utmost “to convey the emotion and content of fashion to those who are far from the catwalks”.

“Let’s build a bridge to China instead of building a wall like others to send a positive and unified message against ignorance and prejudice,” said Capasa.

Initiatives that Milan would offer include web meetings with designers behind the scenes.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that it has “made every effort” to reach Chinese audiences with London Fashion Week, which begins on February 13.

“We very much hope that our friends and partners in China are doing well and that they will soon be able to travel to London again,” said Caroline Rush, Managing Director of BFC.

The BFC added that the venue was “thoroughly cleaned” every night and antibacterial hand sanitizers were made available.

Meanwhile, the Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) told AFP he had no information about possible show cancellations during New York Fashion Week, which is scheduled to start on February 7.

Chinese fashion houses like Mukzin and Sheguang Hu said their New York parades would take place. – AFP

,