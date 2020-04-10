Coronavirus forces Christians to find new ways to celebrate Easter

On this Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a much smaller than usual “Path of the Cross” procession at St. Peter’s Square. For many of the world’s 2 billion Christians, coronaviruses are breaking Easter traditions. While many are finding creative new ways to celebrate, some are pushing back.

In Fort Worth, Texas, the Fountains Fellowship Church door is closed. Rev. Don Womble said he will deliver a sermon from the parking lot on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Cross Road at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican on April 10, 2020.

Vincenzo Pinto / Getty

However, in Kansas, restrictions on religious assemblies have been a political storm. Republican Congress has overturned the Democratic Governor’s order, limiting services to fewer than 10 people. She is fighting them in court.

“I don’t have time to play a political game during the pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

Of the 43 states that placed home orders nationwide, at least 18 states believe that traveling to or from places of worship is essential.

One church in Georgia has pledged to ignore orders at home and has joined several other churches held for Easter. In some states, rebellion has led to the excuse of arrested ministers.

Nevertheless, most churches throughout the country are celebrating online—or holding mass except for parishioners.

“I’m so lonely without you,” said Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. “But we make the most of this.”

Wombre said he shared that sentiment.

“God did not give us the spirit of fear, but the spirit of power, love, and wholesome heart,” he said.

