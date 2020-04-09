HONG KONG – A popular Hong Kong snake meat restaurant, She Wong Yee, will close its doors this month after more than three decades in business, as the coronavirus keeps customers afloat.

Located in the usual exciting shopping district of Causeway Bay, the restaurant is renowned for its long-lasting snake soup, praised by Michelin guides and listed in its Bib Gourmand category for affordable dining.

Restaurant manager Lo Cheong Hei said business began to fall after the Lunar New Year holidays in late January, as coronavirus cases were higher, and more people in Hong Kong were stop coming out.

“After the Lunar New Year, our business fell by over 70%,” Lo said.

The restaurant is now losing up to HK $ 200,000 ($ 25,800) a month after paying rent and salaries and buying ingredients.

The Hong Kong economy, which has faced the first recession in a decade since the war with the United States and China and months of frequent violent protests against the government, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

About 1,000 people in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus and four of them died.

Many shops, bars and restaurants have been forced to close, at least temporarily, with the Jumbo Floating Restaurant featured in a James Bond movie and indie club Hidden Agenda: This Town.

He customer Yino customer Dino Wong swallowed the close closure.

“The food served by the restaurant is delicious,” Wong said.

“There will be a smaller place where we can eat this delicious food and it is a real pity.”

Lo, who has worked at the restaurant for 20 years, said he hopes it can open again someday.

“Other than my house, this is the place I go to,” Lo said. (Reporting by Yoyo Chow Editing by Marius Zaharia and Robert Birsel)