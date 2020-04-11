Coronavirus forgot to “build walls”

ROME: Never before has mankind been so united as to a coronavirus that “knows no boundaries”, papal home preacher P. Raniero Cantalamessa said on Good Friday.

Preaching before Pope Francis in the empty St. Peter’s Basilica while broadcasting live to Catholics watching the Internet, Father Cantalamessa said the world lives in a watershed moment that will change human lives forever.

“When, in the memory of mankind, have people of all nations ever felt so united, so egalitarian, so conflicted that in this time of pain?” He said.

“We forgot about the building walls. The virus has no boundaries,” said Cantalamessa. “In an instant he has broken down all the barriers and distinctions of race, nation, religion, wealth and power. We must not go back to the old date when that time has passed.”

“We don’t allow so much pain, so much death and so much heroic involvement on the part of healthcare workers, to be in vain.” “Going back to the way we work is the ‘recession’ that we should be more afraid of.”

The Cappuccino priest said the virus has shaken humanity for an illusion of power.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has sharply awakened us to the greatest danger that individuals and humanity have always been susceptible to: the delirium of omnipotence,” he said. “It took just a smaller, shapeless element of nature, a virus, to remind us that we are mortal, that military power and technology are not enough to save us.”

Father Cantalamessa also seized the opportunity to urge leaders to end the arms race and spend as much money as needed on health care and the environment, even if it meant leaving fewer generations behind.

“Let’s say” enough! “In the tragic race to arms. Say it with your full strength, because you are at stake above your entire destiny,” he said. “We dedicate the unlimited resources committed to weapons to the goals we now realize are most needed and urgent: health, hygiene, food, the fight against poverty, the administration of creation.”

“We leave the next generation a poorer world in goods and money, if necessary, but richer in its humanity,” he said.

