Coronavirus: Fox News positively promotes anti-malarial drug almost 300 times in two weeks in two weeks

According to the report, Fox News has been covering anti-hydroxychloroquine anti-malarial drugs approximately 300 times in about two weeks.

Media Problems for America, a progressive, nonprofit progressive translator, has claimed that the conservative Fox News has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine in its programs from March 23 to April 6.

The drug, which could help treat the symptoms of Covid-19, was advertised 275 times because of its potential benefits against the new virus, the organization said. In contrast, there were only 29 negative cases of drugs.

Hydroxychloroquine was previously approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1955 to help treat malaria. Lupus patients also use the drug to help treat arthritis.

But interest in the drug increased last month after France released a limited study showing a faster release of the virus when used for some patients. This limited study is controversial among scientists because it destroyed six patients, one of whom died, who did not respond to the drug during the study.

A limited study in China also looked at the benefits of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 patients and showed that it helped relieve some of the mild symptoms of the disease.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine during his press conferences, calling it a “game changer.” During his speeches on Mondays and Tuesdays, the president called on the American public to “try it” as a method of treatment or prevention.

To some extent, his interest has increased to some extent due to drug advertising on Fox News.

Media Problems for America found the guest of Fox News who promoted the highest amount of hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Mehemt Oz, who advertised at least 40 of these drugs for at least 15 days.

Fox News host Laura Ingram has advertised the drug 35 times, while her colleague Sean Haniti 27 has made a positive claim.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fawcett, also a member of the White House Working Group, has questioned the benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

He appeared on Fox News three times in 15 days and was cautious about people taking the drug before learning more about the potential benefits.

Fox News had previously been compared to CNN and MSNBC by a non-profit in a March 23-25 ​​coverage report. This shows that CNN has advertised a positive drug five times in just 45 important citations. MSNBC never advertised a positive drug and instead made 22 important mentions over a period of time.

The FDA announced an emergency permit for hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients on March 28 after the president continued to advertise the drug.

Researchers have also conducted clinical trials across the United States to determine the benefits of taking the drug. Information about the benefits or risks is predicted by researchers over the next month.

