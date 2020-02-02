Coronavirus Freezes Return of Legions of Chinese Migrant Workers

Wang Feng set out on the 1,000-km journey home to celebrate the Lunar New Year, unsure whether she would return to Kunshan, near Shanghai, where she had worked in a large smartphone factory in the past year .

The 24-year-old woman said she was tired of screwing tiny plastic pieces together. Like millions of other migrant workers across the country, she intended to use the holidays to think of a new job that was less boring or closer to her family.

The coronavirus epidemic made the decision for her. One day after Ms. Wang arrived at her home in Yanjing, a small town in China’s central Hunan province, the government closed Wuhan where the epidemic started, and then closed most of the surrounding Hubei province.

“I can’t go back to Kunshan now, we don’t know how to get there. Right now, we’re all waiting,” said Ms. Wang.

The suspension of normal economic life in large parts of the country has put migrant workers in limbo. The disruption is expected to tighten the labor market in some regions, while also accelerating the abandonment of the massive labor migrations that the country has long relied on.

China has 288 million migrant workers, more than a third of the total labor force of 775 million, according to 2018 figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the latest year for which data are available.

Outside Hubei, local authorities have suspended some long-distance bus services and built roadblocks. Fear has set in. Many villages and towns have erected makeshift roadblocks to keep visitors from getting infected.

As of Saturday morning, the virus had infected nearly 12,000 people in China, 259 of whom died.

Ms. Wang said that she had previously traveled to Kunshan via Hubei because the nearest long-distance bus link went through Wuhan. Although a different route was possible, there was no reliable information on how to book, she added.

She and many other migrant workers remain grounded and for many there is no rush to try to return to work, as a third of the 31 Chinese provinces, including the largest industrial centers, have delayed return to work. week-long work until February 10.

Companies are increasingly concerned that disruptions will last even longer. “There is no way we can return to a normal job market anytime soon,” said Li Cheng-hung, president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, a group of companies that includes tens of thousands of Taiwanese-owned businesses around the world. China.

“There will certainly be labor shortages, especially here in Shanghai,” said Li, who heads Shanghai Karon Valves Machinery, the Chinese subsidiary of the family business that manufactures industrial and environmental valves.

Logistics group DHL also warned in a report released earlier this week that businesses across China should prepare for labor shortages as transportation suspensions and quarantine measures would prevent migrant workers. to return to their work.

China’s central hinterland, which includes Hubei province, has long been the most important source of migrant workers for the country’s two largest manufacturing hubs centered around Shanghai and the Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.

In the six central provinces of China, including Hubei and Hunan, 38.9 million people, or 60% of the region’s migrant workers, traveled to other provinces to work in 2018.

Some analysts note that the disruption in the Chinese labor market could have been much worse if a transformation had not started a decade ago, which saw many large manufacturers move inland, closer to the source of their migrant labor, in part to obtain cheaper labor.

The supplier of Apple Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and the largest private sector employer in China with a workforce of 1 million workers, has transferred its largest manufacturing center to Shenzhen, the Guangdong Province, in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan.

As a result of this trend, only 75.9 million migrant workers left their home province to work in 2018, with the rest still migrating for work, but over much shorter distances.

This development means that “the need for interprovincial travel may not be as great,” said Geoffrey Crothall of the China Labor Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based group working on workers’ rights in China. “It is possible that some employers simply decide to grant staff extended unpaid leave. The government has already published a notice saying that it is illegal for companies to fire staff who cannot work because of the epidemic and quarantine measures. “

At Pegatron, the Apple supplier where Ms. Wang worked, executives are still trying to assess the impact of the coronavirus on their workforce when their factory in Kunshan is authorized to restart. An official said the factory, which employed tens of thousands of people, could use regular staff turnover after the Lunar New Year to downsize, as the company has already started increasing production in Southeast Asia. Is in response to the US-China trade war.

Ms. Wang, however, made up her mind. “This disease could exist much longer,” she said. “I feel safer if I don’t travel that far.”

© Financial Times

