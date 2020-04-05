Coronavirus: Germany and France accuse US of masking international tensions

Germany and France have accused the United States of pre-ordering face masks from Europe because the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating international tensions.

Politicians in Berlin and Paris have said the United States has used unfair tools to undermine its efforts to provide personal protective equipment.

German Interior Minister Andreas Giselle claimed that the United States had confiscated 20,000 masks ordered from an American manufacturer during the transfer through Thailand.

“We see this as an act of modern maritime theft,” he said on Friday. “You can’t treat super-partners like that. Wild West methods can’t rule even in times of global crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, an urban leader in Paris said unidentified Americans had paid a high price for masks made by a Chinese man previously ordered by France.

“The Americans who took money from the group we identified took a lot of money from us,” said Valerie Pickers, the regional president of Paris.

“We pay for the delivery because we want to see the masks, while the Americans pay cash and without looking. Of course, this is attractive for those who are just looking to take advantage of the world’s distress,” he said. It’s more. “

He did not say whether those involved were government officials, corporate representatives or private individuals.

But the US embassy in Paris said the White House’s proposals were “completely wrong.”

با صدها نفر که هر روز در سراسر ایالات متحده و اروپا می میرند ، این حوادث دیده می شود که عدم اعتماد اساسی در بین دو متحدین را افزایش می دهد – و ممکن است تلاش هایی را برای مقابله جمعی Covid-19 مختل کند.

