Coronavirus: Global tourism could shrink by more than 50% due to pandemic – News – The Palm Beach Post

Many travel and tourism businesses are likely to be at risk.

Because of the coronavirus, people around the world have canceled their travel plans. Governments and health authorities have warned citizens to avoid boarding cruise ships and long flights. Major events such as conferences, trade fairs and the Olympics have been canceled or postponed.

Predicting the economic impact of the coronavirus is currently similar to participating in a running race without knowing how long the course is. However, a few things are already clear.

Our research

We conducted a survey in the third week of March with more than 2,000 passengers from 28 countries. We asked respondents through Amazon Mechanical Turkey about their travel behavior during the pandemic.

Our study showed that 63.8% of passengers reduce their travel plans over the next 12 months. More than half canceled their business trips immediately due to the coronavirus.

The results of our study predict that the tourism sector, which includes companies such as airlines, hotels and restaurants, will shrink by 50% in 2020 compared to the previous year, which would mean a significant loss of jobs and revenue.

The number of international tourists could fall from 1.4 billion to less than a million passengers. That would be the first time that international passenger numbers have fallen to such a low level since 2015.

We also asked respondents to rate their perceptions of China and Italy, the two countries most affected by the pandemic. Interestingly, the image of U.S. tourists from China and Italy has weakened. China’s image was damaged the most as some accused China of spreading the virus.

However, we expect this picture to be restored soon, as research shows that passengers have a brief memory of the negative aspects of the destination after a disaster.

The list of incoming tables lists a number of canceled flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on April 15th. AP Photo / Elaine Thompson

Impact sizing

There have been many challenges in the tourism industry in the past, such as the 9/11 attacks and the Great Recession, but none of them are the same size as the coronavirus. For example, the tourism sector contracted 31.6% after 9/11.

In the United States, the travel and tourism industry generated $ 1.6 trillion in 2017 economic returns.

A study by Tourism Economics, a tourism consulting firm, predicts that the U.S. tourism industry will lose at least $ 24 billion in 2020 due to losses spent on restaurants, hotels, amusement parks and other missions.

The World Tourism and Tourism Council, which represents the global private sector of the tourism and tourism community, predicts that up to 50 million jobs will go to the global tourism industry.

Although the economic impact of the coronavirus is significant, its effects on human social interaction are also likely to be felt in the coming years.

Faizan Ali, Assistant Professor, University of South Florida and Cihan Cobanoglu, McKibbon, Assistant Professor, University of South Florida

This article is published under The Creative Commons license from The Conversation. Read the original article.