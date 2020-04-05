Coronavirus: Government’s 11-point question on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights in 9 minutes at 9pm – India news

The Union authorities on Sunday came out with a list of 11 questions about lights being turned off later in the evening, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In FAQs, the government emphasized that it did not plan to carry out the leakage of the load for a tuning event at 9pm and stressed that people should only switch off their home lights. Prime Minister Modi urged people to turn off their lights in their homes and instead, light lamps, candles and torches at 9pm for 9 minutes.

This, Prime Minister Modi emphasized, would symbolize the collective strength of the people and show their determination to take the country from darkness to illusion in the fight against Covid-19 or coronavirus.

Energy Ministry Frequently Asked Questions about 21:00 shutdown events and network stability

Question 1: Are only house lights off or are street lights, common area lighting, basic services, etc. Lights also off between 9am and 9:09 pm?

Answer: Only house lights in homes must be extinguished voluntarily as directed by our High Prime Minister. It is repeated time and again that no street lights, common area locations, hospitals and other emergency services need to turn off the lights.

Question 2: Will my home appliances be safe?

Answer: All your home appliances will be safe. No need to switch off fans, ACs, heat sinks, etc. The Indian electricity grid is well designed to withstand such load changes and has several built-in levels of control and safety mechanisms to absorb any frequency changes that occur due to such load variations. Thus, all household appliances will be completely safe and therefore need to be maintained in normal mode as required.

Question 3: Are there appropriate arrangements and protocols for grid stability?

Answer: Yes, all appropriate arrangements and standard operating protocols are in place to maintain network stability.

Question 4: Is it mandatory or voluntary to turn off the lights?

Answer: Voluntary. As already stated, only the house lights must be switched off.

Question 5: Some concerns have been raised that this may cause network instability and voltage fluctuations, which can be detrimental to electrical appliances.

Answer: These fears are completely wrong. These are normal phenomena and the Indian electricity grid is well designed to handle such load and frequency changes as is the case with standard operating protocols.

Question 6: Will our network management and technology apply withstand the fluctuations that light can cause?

Answer: India’s power grid is robust and stable and uses cutting edge technology. They have the necessary controls and safeguards that can withstand such fluctuations in demand at any time.

Question 7: Should devices such as fans, heat sinks, ACs, etc. be turned off or kept in operating mode?

Answer: All your home appliances would be safe. These devices should operate normally according to consumer requirements. No need to switch off separately at 9 pm.

Question 8: Will street lights go out?

Answer: No. In fact, all states / state bodies / local authorities are advised to keep street lights on for public safety.

Question 9: Will hospitals or other urgent and important facilities face the light?

Answer: No, the lights in hospitals and all other basic services like utilities, utilities, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc. will remain on. The call from Honble PM is to just turn off the lights in the houses.

Question 10: Would a sudden shutdown of 20% of the load not destabilize the network? What measures will Mmnistry take?

Answer: The home lighting load is much less than 20 percent. This type of demand reduction is easily managed for which standard technical operating protocols exist.

Question 11. Will cargo decay occur? If yes, what will be the effect?

Answer: No cargo leakage is provided.

