Coronavirus: Governor of Iowa criticizes senior health expert for calling home order in his state

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has criticized Dr. Anthony Faussi after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called for a nationwide shutdown to curb the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the Republican governor was asked about Dr. Faussi’s remarks that each state should have its own orders at home.

“I’m saying maybe he doesn’t have all the information.” Ms. Reynolds said. His state is one of the few that is intended for residents without a residence permit.

“You just can’t look at a map and imagine that nothing has been done. That’s completely wrong. When I found out about eight positive things on March 8, I mentioned a list of incremental steps.” “We have closed schools,” he said. “

Other actions taken by the governor in response to the outbreak of the new virus include shutting down bars, restaurants, halls and other areas of society until at least April 30.

“I want Evans to understand that we’ve taken fundamental and incremental steps to reduce the virus since the first case was identified in Iowa on March 8. We’ve been ahead of many states in our response efforts,” he said. , “said.

Iowa has been diagnosed with 699 infections and 11 deaths in the state, the difference being the number of cases in New York, the current US capital.

But the state is one of the last to call for a partial or complete shutdown. About 90 percent of Americans now live in a home.

Dr. Faussi was speaking to CNN when he said he did not understand “he does not understand why this is not happening” when state officials ordered their residents to stay at home.

“You know that the tension between federal law and US law to do what they want is something I don’t want to do,” he said. “But if you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that.”

On Friday, Donald Trump was asked why he did not just order all governors to close their states. But he gave all the power to the United States to make a decision.

“I leave it to the governors. The governors know what they are doing,” he said. “They’ve done a great job. I think we’re close to 90 percent anyway. And the states we’re talking about aren’t in danger.”

“No, I leave it to the governors. I like it – I like it in terms of governance, and I like it in terms of even our constitution.”

