Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential, much better than US, UK government says – India News

The government announced on Thursday that coronavirus growth in India is more or less linear and not exponential due to the success of certain strategies, and the country has done much better in this regard than developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The center also noted that the rate of recovery of foreign cases in the country is steadily increasing, reaching close to 20% with 4,257 people out of a total of 21,393 infected so far, including 388 who were cured yesterday.

During a daily briefing, health and health ministry officials were presented with an analysis of India’s suppression strategy, which was attended by an official from reinforced groups created to channel the country’s response to the contagion.

Government officials have highlighted another positive development, with the addition of eight new names on the countywide list that have not reported any new cases of coronavirus in the last 14 days. The list of such districts has now been reduced to 78, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministries.

He added that in the last 24 hours, a total of 1409 additional positive cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,454.

A member of one of the empowered groups constituted to plan, implement and coordinate India’s response to the pandemic said that the last 30 days of national incarceration indicate that India’s efforts in captivity have been largely successful.

“We have been able to reduce transmission, minimize spread and increase the doubling rate. We have also been able to continually step up our testing and have used this time to prepare for future challenges that the virus may pose, “the official said.

He added that the percentage of positive cases relative to the number of tests performed remained almost the same over the last 30 days in India, suggesting that there was no exponential jump in infections.

“The growth of the virus has been more or less linear and is not exponential because of certain strategies that have helped India to expand to a certain level,” he said.

It is important to note that both the number of tests and positive cases has increased in the last month.

The official said that India has a far lower number of positive cases per 5 lakh tests performed compared to Italy, UK, USA and Spain. He added that South Korea was one of the major countries that did even better than India by that parameter.

Shedding additional light on the suppression strategy, a government official said India had successfully decentralized its response to the virus by performing in the private sector and empowering districts to be at the forefront of the fight against the disease.

“We have expanded our testing base, expanded our testing base and mobilized all resources in the public and private domains. We have decentralized our response to the coronavirus by mobilizing the private and private sectors. We will further extend testing to a much higher level in the coming days,” the official said. .

He added that the first strategic objective of the government is to ensure that people do not have to visit hospitals for coronavirus treatment, and this is achieved through social distancing, incarceration and care for the elderly.

Another government goal, he said, is to create enough infrastructure and healthcare facilities for every person who has to visit a Covid care hospital.

