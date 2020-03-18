Coronavirus: Gurugram man returning from London on March 7 positive for Covid-19 – News from India

A Sector 50 Gurugram resident who returned from London 11 days ago tested positive for coronavirus or Covid-19, another case reported by Haryana. The man traveled to London and is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“A 44-year-old Gurugram man tested positive for coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. We’re in a relationship with his wife. Samples from the other two family members were taken for testing, ”said Dr. Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer

The patient returned from London on March 7 and stayed at his home in Sector 50 for two days. He visited RML Hospital after developing flu-like symptoms and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Health officials on Tuesday night confirmed to HT that the patient had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since last week. The second and final confirmation of the National Institute of Virology, Pune is still pending.

According to the district health department, the laboratory of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the case was positive.

All positive samples tested in other laboratories are sent to the NIV for final confirmation, according to government guidelines.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported on Monday from Gurugram after a 26-year-old Sector 9 resident was admitted to Fortis City Hospital. She had a history of traveling to Malaysia and Indonesia.

