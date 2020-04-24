Coronavirus hammers transportation and hospitality sector

This is the web version of CEO Daily. Sign up here to deliver to your inbox.

If you’re wondering how a pandemic will hit the transportation and hospitality industry, check out this week’s Fortune Analytics survey. In a survey of US adults, 74% said they canceled their planned domestic trip this year as a result of a pandemic. He also said a similar amount [71%] would not consider flying until at least 4 months later. A significant 35% say they will not consider flying within the next 12 months.

By the way, once the flight has resumed, the Southwest and Delta are popular with net ratings of 46% and 41%, respectively. And Frontier and Spirit are dogs, with a favorable rating of 2% and 12%, respectively. [Note: The full survey is only available to premium tier subscribers. Sign up here.]

One travel-minded person is Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, who spoke yesterday at a virtual rally in the Fortune Brainstorm Tech community. Silver Lake revealed yesterday that it joined Apollo to invest $ 1.2 billion in the online travel booking engine Expedia a few weeks after joining Six Street Partners and investing $ 1 billion in Airbnb.

When does he think the trip will come back? “We return to a functioning society and believe capitalism will never fail. Someday people will travel and someday stay at hotels,” Durban said. “Whether the trip comes back after 6, 12, or 18 months doesn’t really matter to us.”

Apart from that, read Dove Sideman’s Fortune essay on why business leaders need to show moral leadership in order to survive a pandemic. Excerpt:

“Business of business can never be more than just business. Now everything is personal. Therefore, business of business is society. Mission and margin, profit and principle, success and importance. Is now closely linked, in a fused world, how we act, how we operate, how we govern, and how we interact with people and communities is more than ever. From now on, companies will compete for trust and responsibility, building and maintaining deep relationships with stakeholders based on shared truth and values. ”

