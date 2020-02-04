Coronavirus: hand disinfectant, wet wipe distributed in mosques Malaysia

The minister in the prime minister’s division, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof, said the mosques should distribute the hand sanitizer and wet wipe to their congregation and visitors. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – As part of the government’s measures to combat the novel coronavirus infection in 2019, hand disinfectants and wet wipes were distributed to mosques, which are now tourist attractions in the federal capital.

The minister in the prime minister’s division, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof, said the mosques should distribute the hand sanitizer and wet wipe to their congregation and visitors.

“We distribute miniature hand sanitizers so the public can have them with them at all times to alert them to the need to maintain personal hygiene at all times,” he told reporters after distributing hand sanitizers and wet wipes to representatives from 18 mosques in the federal capital at the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek mosque here.

Last week the media reported that some mosques were closed to tourists because of the corona virus infection.

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said, however, that it is not government policy to prevent tourists from visiting mosques. – Bernama