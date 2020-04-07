Coronavirus: Harry Styles sells t-shirts for 21 pounds to raise money for relief

Harry Styles sells t-shirts to raise money for coronavirus activities (Photo: Getty)

Harry Styles makes every effort to raise money for help related to the coronavirus.

The singer sells shirts on his website for £ 21, and all profits go to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 for the World Health Organization.

The white T-shirt contains important instructions that people must follow to slow down the spread of the virus.

It reads: “Stay at home. Be safe. Protect each other. “

On the reverse, an inscription: “This shirt is fighting Covid-19. Treat people kindly. “

The message next to the clothing element reads: “This shirt supports WHO’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. 100% of profits are to be transferred to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. Learn more here: covid19responsefund.org. “

The white T-shirt defines the rules for slowing down the spread (photo: shopuk.hstyles.co.uk)

Great Britain reported the highest daily deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, as it was confirmed that 854 people died within 24 hours.

The first patients were admitted to the NHS Nightingale temporary hospital.

There are currently 55,242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Great Britain. 6,227 people died of the virus.

The singer Kiwi told fans that he felt “worried” by a pandemic.

Former One Direction star was forced to stay in the US after President Donald Trump banned travel between the US and Europe.

The singer is blocked in LA (photo: REX)

This month he was about to go on a world tour, and spending time rehearsing stuck indoors was difficult.

“I think it’s my 17th day,” Dermot O’Leary told BBC Radio 2 presenter.

“I was supposed to be home a few weeks ago, but of course flying got a little weird, so I’m in LA now.”

Explaining that he was lucky enough to be quarantined with friends, he continued: “Being someone who can work from home is helpful, but it is a very strange time because we are not leaving it yet and we are not in a place where we can say:” Wow, isn’t that crazy? “

“We’re still going through this, so I feel a little restless.”

