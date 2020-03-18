exclusive

The coronavirus has pregnant women clocking back and forth – with more fears about getting into jam-packed hospitals, those who are about to pop have come up with alternative plans.

Many lone birthing centers across the country have told TMZ that they have seen an influx of inquiring mothers looking to give birth to their children – whether in their facilities or even at home … like in the old days.

Employees and directors of Birthing centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tennessee, Seattle, Minnesota and others spoke to a number of third-trimester mom-to-bes about delivering hospital-acquired hospitals more and more in coronavirus patients.

Fortunately, most of the birthing centers we spoke to said they were adapting their policies to make ends meet – now, they’re wearing gals that are about to be blown up … from their due date, they are likely to turn away – as these centers need time to set up and take steps to ensure a safe identity.

That is not the solution to the crisis. The director of Seattle Birth Centers (a town now considered a major hotspot for coronavirus) told us that their community has seen retired midwives return to work because some people chose take home.

In fact, that often means not epidural. Go …