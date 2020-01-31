Coronavirus has spread from wife to husband in Chicago, it says officially world

Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks about the coronavirus outbreak at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, January 28, 2020. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, January 31 – U.S. health officials announced yesterday that they have identified the first case of a person who caught the novel 2019 coronavirus from someone else on American soil, a man who contracted the disease from his wife ,

“The second person in Illinois who tested positive for the Novel Corona Virus is Chicago-based and the spouse of the first confirmed travel-related case in Illinois,” said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first confirmed case concerned a woman in her sixties who had recently traveled to Wuhan. Her husband did not travel to China.

Jennifer Layden, the state’s chief medical officer, said the man’s condition was “stable” and his situation was exacerbated by some underlying diseases.

However, both federal and state officials emphasized that the pathogen is not widespread in the community and the overall risk to Americans remains low.

In the latter case, the total number of confirmed patients with the virus in the United States rose to six.

To date, around 7,700 cases with at least 170 fatalities have been confirmed in China, the country of origin.

The virus has spread from the city of Wuhan to China in more than 15 countries, with around 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and most recently in the Middle East.

No deaths have been attributed to the virus outside of China. – AFP