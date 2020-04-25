Coronavirus has stalled the Chinese travel industry. Now it’s showing signs of life

Many in the world are struggling to figure out how to travel to their local grocery store in a coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, China is beginning to slow down leisure travel.

Residents of China will have a few days off next month for the annual “Golden Week” from May 1st to May 5th, which celebrates national workers’ holidays. With offices and businesses closed, it’s a popular time to travel. And with the dark days of China’s coronavirus blockade in mind, millions of people are ready to stretch their legs.

According to a new report from China’s online travel agency Trip.com on tourism trends ahead of the upcoming vacation, 80 million people are expected to travel during the five-day vacation. At the moment, the company says that the demand for trips with a small group of people within a short drive of a traveler’s home is much higher. But Sanya, a beach resort city in southern China, is one of the best destinations, suggesting that at least some travelers will be happy to fly. Sanya is located in Hainan Island.

Indeed, this year’s tourist forecast is less than 195 million last year’s total for the same holiday. However, nearly twice as many as 43 million people traveled during the holidays on China’s tomb sweep in early April, with the country’s tourism industry recovering after the coronavirus suddenly halted a wide range of countries. Suggests that you are doing.

The revival of China’s travel sector may bring hope to the restless millions who are locked up around the world, but our next vacation in China is by no means for everyone. In fact, travelers are scanned at staggered times and are subject to restrictions. Perhaps after the worst of the crisis, you can get a glimpse of what a world trip looks like.

Travel with caution

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Chinese tourists make up 131 million international trips each year, making it the largest source of international tourism income in the world. But few will leave the country in the coming weeks. First, in the outbreak of COVID-19, there are few places to go, as other countries close their borders to non-residents. Second, China imposes 14-28 days of quarantine for all foreign arrivals, which makes returning home a burden.

However, these restrictions could benefit the travel industry in China, which was paralyzed from late January to mid March.

At the same time, domestic tourist destinations and operators must comply with a new set of guidelines published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China on April 13. These guidelines are aimed at avoiding large crowds of tourist destinations. Holidays in early April.

The guidelines state that tourist destinations in China can only operate at 30% capacity, and that the number of people who buy tickets directly must be “strictly limited”. According to the guidelines, the majority of visitors to Chinese sites are required to pre-register their tickets either through a travel agency or directly through the site operator.

Each site also conducts a visitor’s health check with a temperature screening and health code app scan to evaluate users for the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Regulations are cumbersome, but business-minded travel agencies and tour operators are adapting to China’s new tourism environment.

“The pandemic has brought a huge challenge to all of us,” Trip.com Chairman James Liang said in a press release on Tuesday. “The shift to a new and innovative mode of tourism is driving promising growth during the upcoming vacation and represents a new height for the industry in the near future.”

Airline bump

Meanwhile, Chinese airlines also see Golden Week as a lifeline.

According to China’s Civil Aviation Administration, travel restrictions imposed during a pandemic response in the first quarter of 2020 cost China’s aviation industry $ 5.6 billion. The aviation industry could lose more than $ 50 billion compared to 2019.

“Chinese airlines want them to be able to break through on worker holidays,” said the president of the Think Tank Institute Aviation Research Institute, which focused on the aviation industry, in a morning edition in southern China.

Domestic airlines offer easy deals and innovative packages to bring domestic travelers back into their seats.

CNN has discovered that several domestic airlines in China offer additional seats at discounted rates for those who want to keep a distance with their passengers. Domestic transport company China Express even offered passengers the option to receive 6 seats at a price.

The underground prices of these bargains have risen slowly over the last few weeks, but flights are much cheaper than they were before. According to the Chinese version of trip.com, a round-trip ticket from Beijing to Kunming in southeastern China costs about $ 140 during Golden Week. At the beginning of January, the same trip was $ 400.

China’s investment bank China International Capital Corporation reports that the increase in travel bookings in the weeks leading up to vacation is a recovery of the industry’U ‘, as opposed to a continuous’L’ curve. Is accompanied by a further loss.

Even before entering Golden Week, China’s aviation industry was improving. China’s aviation authorities announced on Wednesday that as of April 21, China’s daily air traffic increased by 7.9% compared to March. However, there is plenty of room for growth as China’s April passengers accounted for 29% of the same period last year’s total.

The reduction in air travel in early 2020 was largely due to design as China tried to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. In addition to the regional blockade in the first quarter, China banned almost all foreigners [including those with residence permit] from entering the country on March 28, making one foreign flight once a week I reduced it to a round trip. But the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that another bright sign for the travel industry was that Chinese authorities had begun exploring the possibility of promoting business trips for Asian and European counterparts and foreigners.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—Learn how Bill Gates overcomes the coronavirus pandemic

-US is learning why limiting the number of beds in a hospital can be expensive

—Instacart will hire an additional 250,000 employees in growing demand

— What small businesses should know if they are applying for a Round 2 PPP loan from the SBA

— 14% of women thought they would quit their jobs due to a coronavirus pandemic

-A three-pronged approach to defeating coronaviruses

-Why the Coronavirus Crisis Makes Moral Leadership More Important Than Ever

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] China Travel Industry