Heathrow Airport is set to close two or four terminals in response to air traffic crashes due to the Crown Virus crisis.

The airport has revealed that in just a few weeks, only two new terminals – 2 and 5 – will remain open.

Terminals 3 and 4 are to be closed and dozens of airlines currently stationed there must be relocated.

With the integration of staff and systems, procurement will be difficult. Terminal 3 includes major carriers, including the UAE, American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic – which has moved its Gatwick operation to Heathrow.

Terminal 4 is Skyteam’s home, including Air France and KLM, as well as many carriers in the Middle East and Asia.

Terminal 2 is a pole for the Star Alliance, while Terminal 5 is designed for British Airways – which it now shares with its sister company, Iberia.

“Our teams are working closely with our airline and other partners to ensure that this move is as smooth and efficient as possible,” said a spokesman for Heathrow.

“Strengthening our operations will help us protect long-term jobs at the airport by reducing our base costs.”

“The dramatic drop in passenger traffic ensures that passengers can continue to follow the government’s long-term social guidelines, even if they stabilize the operation.”

Meanwhile, airlines, airports and businesses associated with the country are calling for immediate financial assistance, saying “the impact of the catastrophic crash of Kavid 19 in the aviation industry is only in its infancy.”

A statement issued jointly by European Airlines for Europe, the International Council on Airports, the European Travel Confederation and other groups said: “Member States should provide full financial support to the entire travel ecosystem as soon as possible. There is currently a cash liquidity issue at every level of the air travel ecosystem.

“Air transport is an important strategic part. After the crisis, it should be an important factor in improving Europe’s economy.”

They claim that air transport represents more than 12 million jobs and 800 billion euros (5 705 billion) in European economic activity.

