Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Border no longer open for routine, casual traffic between Canada and U.S.

Canadians stuck in Peru in limbo on getting help to leave the country.

Flight bringing Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal.

Cruise ship approaches Genoa, Italy amid virus fears.

Governors of Illinois, New York and California order people to stay home.

Starbucks to close stores, move to drive-thru and delivery.

Why it’s so difficult to get tested in Canada.

The longest undefended border between two countries is now closed to non-essential traffic, such as tourists and people looking to do some shopping, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new normal at Canada-U.S. border crossings went into effect at midnight.

Under the bilateral agreement, truckers and workers essential to maintaining supply lines are exempt from the travel order. Also exempt are health professionals and others who work on one side of the border but live on the other. Students who hold valid visas, temporary foreign workers and anyone with valid work responsibilities may also cross.

The ban on non-essential cross-border travel will stay in place for at least 30 days. Ottawa has also agreed to bar all asylum seekers entering Canada through irregular crossings for the duration of the agreement. Washington has enacted a similar arrangement with Mexico.

At midnight tonight, we’re restricting all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep you safe. But we’ll preserve supply chains so food, fuel, and life-saving medicines can continue to reach people on both sides of the border.

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco amid the global coronavirus pandemic is expected to land in Montreal on Saturday. The repatriation flight departing from Casablanca was arranged with the help of the federal government.

WATCH | ‘A lot of stuff is by chance,’ says Canadian trying to get out of Morocco:

Despite a stressful few days trying to leave Morocco, Canadian Keenan Orrange is grateful for the help he has received and expects to be back in Canada soon. 4:37

The government has urged all Canadians who are abroad to return home quickly, but some have struggled to find flights as they face border restrictions and limited travel options as airlines cut capacity. For Canadians stranded in Morocco, they will have to pay for repatriation because it’s a commercial flight — not a rescue flight chartered by the Canadian government. In India, Canadians are scrambling to get home as India prepares to ban all incoming international flights for a week.

For more than 800 Canadians stuck in Peru, there is new pressure from the Peruvian government to leave this weekend. Peru, which shut down all borders and airports on March 16, said that as of Sunday, it will no longer support any repatriation efforts by foreign governments.

The number of cases of the respiratory illness in Canada has increased beyond 1,000, for a total of 1,087. There were 214 new cases on Friday, the most in one day in Canada since the pandemic was declared on March 11.

Worldwide, more than 274,800 people have been infected and 11,389 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In the United States, Connecticut, Illinois and New York have joined California in ordering non-essential workers to remain at home to slow the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 200 lives in the U.S.

In business, Air Canada is laying off more than 5,100 flight attendants as the airline cuts routes and parks planes due to COVID-19, a union official said on Friday. The airline had already said it plans to “gradually suspend the majority of its international and U.S. transborder flights” by March 31.

Wesley Lesosky, president of CUPE’s Air Canada component, said he has “never seen layoffs like this.”

WestJet has said it is suspending international travel as of Sunday for a 30-day period. Swoop, the discount carrier owned by WestJet Airlines, will do the same, and said it is now working to bring home more than 2,300 Swoop passengers who are still outside of Canada.

Sunwing Airlines said it expects to have all of its customers, most of whom are at Mexican or Caribbean resorts, back home by Monday. Sunwing is also offering vacant seats on its repatriation flights free of charge to any Canadians stranded in sun-kissed parts of the hemisphere, including non-Sunwing customers.

WATCH | Montreal hospitals launch global challenge to design new ventilator:

Two hospitals in Montreal are offering a $200,000 prize to design a new low-cost and easy-to-use ventilator to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. 7:58

Starbucks is temporarily reducing service in both Canada and the United States as well, closing cafes and moving to drive-thru and delivery instead. Some exceptions will be made, such as locations in and around hospitals, and the closure doesn’t directly affect licensed stores. In a news release, Starbucks Canada president Lori Digulla said stores will remain closed for two weeks, while staff will continue to be paid for the next 30 days, whether they work or not.

Italy, with its 60 million citizens, increased its death toll by 627 on Friday, to 4,032 lives lost to the virus. It is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged in the country a month ago. On Thursday, Italy’s death toll surpassed that of China, a country with a population more than 20 times larger and where the outbreak first began.

WATCH | New York City’s empty streets:

The CBC’s Steven D’Souza shows how New York City’s once-bustling streets have quietened amid the coronavirus pandemic 2:08

More than 86,000 people have recovered from the virus, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than its spread. Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases, but can be up to six weeks for those that turn serious, according to the World Health Organization.

Though the illness is mild in most people, the elderly are particularly susceptible to serious symptoms. Italy has the world’s second-oldest population, and the vast majority of its dead — 87 per cent — were over 70.

WATCH | More young people testing positive for coronavirus:

While seniors have been widely reported as the age group most vulnerable to the coronavirus, there have been a rising number of people under 65 falling ill. 2:06

People with underlying health issues may also have an increased likelihood for developing serious complications. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says Indigenous people also face a higher risk because of health inequities, higher rates of underlying conditions and the difficulties that come with living in remote communities.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia announced 77 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 348. At the same time, the City of Vancouver said all playgrounds will shut down and all restaurants must stop any dine-in services by the end of Friday or face prosecution, as part of a host of new policies unveiled a day after the province declared a state of emergency. “The changes being announced today are major. They mean … many, many people will be laid off,” said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Ontario is launching an online portal for students who can’t go to class because of COVID-19. Doug Ford’s government said the program will include math and literacy material, in both English and French. The province saw 60 new cases reported Friday, pushing the provincial total past 300. It comes a day after officials said a man in his 50s with an underlying health condition, no recent travel history outside Canada or known contact with a COVID-19 case had died. The Milton, Ont., man’s death is the second that health officials in the province have linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott — who has faced increased questions over test availability, wait times for testing and hospital capacity — said Thursday the province has added more telehealth lines and is working on improving lab testing. Read more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Alberta’s credit rating was downgraded after a global credit agency said its budget is ‘no longer valid,’ and the province hasn’t done enough to respond to economic pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day before, the province’s top doctor urged people to take the risks from COVID-19 seriously as the province reported its first death. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that an Edmonton man in his 60s died late Wednesday. The province is doing “all we can to fight the spread of the virus,” Hinshaw said. “But to do this, we will need everyone’s help.” Read more about what’s happening in Alberta, including information about how Alberta Health Services handled the case of a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

Police in the Quebec capital have arrested a COVID-19 patient who defied quarantine orders. The person was arrested while out for a stroll in Quebec City’s Limoilou neighbourhood. As the province tries to clamp down on COVID-19, some hotels are preparing to step up in case they are needed to house non-infected hospital patients to make space in the province’s health facilities. Read more about what’s happening in Quebec.

Saskatchewan announced it will use daycare facilities inside schools to provide care for the children of health-care workers and other “essential” workers. The province, which as of Friday afternoon was reporting 26 confirmed and presumptive cases, has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people. But the chief medical officer of health wants people to avoid groups of more than five. The City of Regina declared its own state of emergency on Friday, while restaurants and bars in the province are being closed for dine-in service, and are now limited to pickup and delivery. Read more about what’s happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency Friday to respond to the pandemic. The province, like many others, said Thursday it is reviewing its inventory of critical supplies like protective gear for health-care workers and ventilators. More ventilators are on the way, officials said, and while the supply of protective gear is solid for now, the province has said it will buy more. Read more about what’s happening in Manitoba, which delivered a budget Thursday amid economic turmoil linked to the pandemic.

Staff are seen preparing food at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday. The federal government has promised funding for people who are out of work, but there’s still concern about how many families impacted by the coronavirus will make ends meet amid economic turmoil. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

In New Brunswick, no new cases were announced for the second day in a row, a day after the province declared a state of emergency. Still, chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said two days in a row without any new cases “doesn’t mean a whole lot” due to the incubation period of the virus. Russell said she expects to see more cases in the coming days, noting returning travellers may not be exhibiting any symptoms yet. On the same day, Premier Blaine Higgs said the provincial budget is already obsolete due to COVID-19’s economic fallout. Read more about what’s happening in N.B.

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported one new presumptive COVID-19 case on Friday. The new case comes after the province said it is allocating $1 million to help the province’s food banks amid growing economic damage caused by COVID-19. The province, which banned evictions of vulnerable people during the crisis, has said more supports will be rolled out in the days ahead. Alcohol sales in the province have soared amid panic buying, while those working in addiction services are planning ahead in case of liquor store closures. They are concerned those going through alcohol withdrawal will end up in hospital, draining health-care resources away from the pandemic. Read more about what’s happening in Nova Scotia.

The top doctor in P.E.I. is urging people to respect self-isolation and social distancing protocols, saying the province wants to avoid the stark situations seen in places like Italy. Read more about what’s happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s health minister said Friday designated COVID-19 test sites are coming — but will be by appointment only. The news comes after a top education official in Newfoundland and Labrador says all students between kindergarten and Grade 9 will pass to the next grade, “no matter what time we get back.” Tony Stack, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said the plan for high school students is not yet finalized. Read more about what’s happening in N.L.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada’s North, but efforts are underway to ensure governments are prepared. Yukon is setting up a respiratory assessment centre, and a First Nation community in the Northwest Territories declared a state of emergency in a bid to protect its elders. Read more about what’s happening in the North.

Here’s a look at the number of cases — including deaths and recoveries — by province:

British Columbia: 348 confirmed cases, including five recovered and eight deaths.

Ontario: 318 confirmed cases, including five recovered and two deaths.

Alberta: 195 confirmed cases, including three recovered and one death.

Quebec: 139 confirmed cases, including one recovered and one death.

Saskatchewan: 26 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 11 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 15 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Two cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Four confirmed and presumptive cases.

Repatriated Canadians: 12 confirmed cases.

Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Not all provinces are listing figures on those who have recovered. The recent COVID-19 related death in Japan is not currently included in the province-by-province tally of cases.

Here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

From Reuters and The Associated Press

New Jersey’s governor was expected on Saturday to follow four other states — California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut — demanding that millions of Americans close up shop and stay home.

Vehicles cross the Peace Bridge into Canada on March 18 in Buffalo N.Y. The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential traffic in both directions as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press)

The sweeping state-by-state public health restrictions, unprecedented in breadth and scope, added to the distance being experienced among ordinary Americans even as the pandemic seemed to close in on the highest levels of power in the nation’s capital.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that starting Sunday, all workers in non-essential businesses must stay home as much as possible and all gatherings of any size will be banned in the state of more than 19 million people. He acted after California all but confined its 40 million residents to their homes.

In Washington, an aide to U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, leading the White House task force formed to combat the outbreak, tested positive for the virus, but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, said in a statement on Friday.

Pence’s office was notified of the positive test on Friday evening, and officials were seeking to determine who the staffer might have exposed, Miller said.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday that the U.S. tax filing day will be extended from April 15 to July 15. He encouraged all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now.

The total number of known U.S. coronavirus cases has risen exponentially in recent days, climbing past 18,000 in a surge that health officials attributed in large part to an increase in diagnostic testing.

Here’s what’s happening in Europe

From The Associated Press and Reuters

Italy has imposed further restrictions on public life. The government has announced all parks, public gardens and playgrounds will be closed in Italy starting Saturday for at least five days. The death toll in Italy leapt by 627 to 4,032 on Friday, an increase of 18.4 per cent, by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

Spain said it plans to turn a Madrid conference centre into a giant military hospital, as Europe’s second-worst outbreak claimed another 235 lives.

France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, taking the total to 450, an increase of 21 per cent.

Germany may enforce a nationwide curfew if the country’s 83 million people fail to keep their distance from each other this weekend.

People form a long queue as they wait to enter a wholesaler supermarket in Coventry, England, early Saturday. The U.K. government has ordered the closure of public gathering places like restaurants, pubs, gyms and leisure centres in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. (Jacob King /Press Assocation/The Associated Press)

The U.K. government says it’s shipping large supplies of protective equipment to hospitals. Britain lags behind Italy, Spain and France in the spread of the new coronavirus, but already the country’s overstretched health system is creaking.

WATCH | U.K. pubs last call before indefinite shutdown:

U.K. government orders closure of pubs, restaurants and other gathering places to combat COVID-19 1:10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, nightclubs and other businesses from Friday to slow the spread of the virus.

Here’s what’s happening in Asia

From Reuters and The Associated Press

Indonesia’s total of cases rose to 450, with 38 deaths, a health ministry official said on Saturday. This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks.

Malaysia’s cases jumped to 1,183 on Saturday with four deaths, and the government warned of more cases next week as it looks for people who attended a mass religious gathering linked to a majority of the cases. Malaysia will mobilize its army, starting Sunday, to help enforce curbs on movement.

Vietnam will suspend all inbound international flights, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from overseas, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday.

In Thailand, an outbreak of the virus has been traced to a boxing event that took place at the beginning of March. There are now 72 cases of COVID-19 from three boxing stadiums since the first cluster of transmission was reported from one match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok held on March 6. Since those clusters were reported, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has jumped to 322, doubling the number within a week.

Indian passengers wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 arrive at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad, India on Saturday. (Mahesh Kumar A./The Associated Press)

Though the epidemic erupted in China in December, and South Korea at one stage had the second-most infections, both subsequently succeeded in stifling domestic transmission of the virus.

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country’s total to 8,799. The country’s election commission says all voters will be required to wear masks and use disposable gloves at ballot booths during the April 15 parliamentary elections.

Here’s a look at some other developments around COVID-19