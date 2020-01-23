Coronavirus highlights Japan’s risk of infection against the backdrop of the upcoming Olympic Games

The outbreak of a new virus in China has raised fears of a global pandemic and has forced Japan to face the possibility of fatal contagion and disruption when hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The disease, which left 17 people dead and nearly 600 infected, has already affected Olympic events in China. For example, boxing matches were canceled for the city of Wuhan, which is considered the epicenter of the outbreak, and women’s football qualifications were transferred to Nanjing.

Although Japan has seen only one case, the outbreak shows the risk of infection given the millions of visitors expected for the Summer Games.

“We need to be very careful about what types of infectious diseases will occur at the Tokyo Olympics,” Kazuhiro Tateda, president of the Japanese Infectious Diseases Association, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“At such mass meetings, the risk increases that infectious diseases and resistant bacteria are introduced.”

The organizers of the summer games said they worked with the authorities.

“Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of our plans to host safe games,” a Tokyo 2020 statement said.

It would not be the first time that fear of illness tarnished the Olympic preparations.

In 2016, the Zika virus prompted some health professionals to request that the games in Brazil be postponed or relocated. They went ahead as planned.

Japan raised its infectious disease advisory status to Wuhan on Thursday, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent travel.

Until recently, Japanese health authorities were more concerned about tightening routine vaccinations before foreign visitors arrive this summer. A patchwork policy regarding vaccinations in recent decades has left large sections of the Japanese population unprotected from widespread diseases.

Outbreaks of rubella, which can lead to birth defects, caused the CDC to warn pregnant women about a trip to Japan in 2018. Before the Olympic Games, the Ministry of Health carried out vaccinations for middle-aged men who were no longer rubella in the 1970s and 1980s.

Japan does not have a mandatory vaccination against mumps, which in other parts of the world is usually bundled with measles and rubella in MMR shots. According to the WHO, Japan is the fourth largest in the world after mumps after China, Nepal and Burkina Faso.

As for the corona virus, the dangers of public panic and the resulting economic consequences could be greater than the disease itself, said Ikuo Tsunoda, professor of microbiology at Kindai University.

He compared it to the fear of mad cow disease in the early 2000s that prompted Japan to ban beef imports from the United States and other countries, although there was little evidence of human transmission.

“This corona virus is of course a bit deadly, but unsafe or inaccurate information spreads so quickly,” said Tsunoda.

“Instead of the virus itself, rumors panic the public, and it causes chaos.”