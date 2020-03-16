Coronavirus: Hillsborough General public College lecturers will nevertheless get paid amid closures

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County public school lecturers will continue to get compensated in spite of faculties closing this thirty day period to avert further spread of the coronavirus.

A notice on the faculty district’s site claimed all district employees will get their regular pays for times that the schools and district places of work are closed. Faculty buildings are closed to be disinfected from Monday, March 16 as a result of Friday, March 27.

“Our plan is to shell out you on time, on our normal routine,” the assertion reads.

Hillsborough County General public Educational institutions is the eighth biggest school district in the country with extra than 210,000 college students.

The district has ongoing to keep an eye on the impacts of the closure and what it will suggest for pupils and staff members.

Additional information for teachers about the closures is available on the faculty district’s web-site.

Most current Stories: