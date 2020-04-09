Coronavirus hits Ukrainian church headquarters opposed to social travel

KIEV – The coronavirus infected 26 people at a thousand-year-old Russian headquarters supported by the Orthodox Christian denomination of Ukraine, encouraging worshipers to oppose lock-in orders, according to figures released by the mayor of Kiev.

The Kiev Pechersk Lavra is the Russian-supported headquarters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, often referred to as the Moscow Patriarchate. Gold-dominated towers and labyrinthine caves have housed mummy bodies of monks since the 11th century are among the capital’s treasures.

The Moscow Patriarchate said last month that coronavirus is the cause of human sin and can fight hugs, prayers and fasts. It has since fallen in line with government shutdowns, switching services to the church online, disinfection of buildings and offering patients to monasteries.

The coronavirus killed at least 57 people in Ukraine and authorities are aiming to contain the spread of the disease in the run-up to Easter. Kiev and the surrounding region have 430 out of a total of 1,892 cases.

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a meeting on Thursday that 26 members of the monastery were infected and said it was difficult to predict how the virus would spread.

“That’s why I’m waiting for Christmas this year,” he said. “I’ve met representatives of all faiths many times. I said … they should also realize their responsibility for the salvation of believers.”

Pechersk Lavra did not comment on how many of its members were infected. Ukrainian media reported last week that the head of the monastery, Metropolitan Pavel, had coronavirus. The monastery said Pavel had “no complaints” about his health.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has tightened its lockdown measures, including forcing citizens to wear masks in public and allow people to just move or get married.

In a statement on Thursday, Zelenskiy cited a survey that said 70% of Ukrainians supported the government’s closing measures and only 3% planned to attend Easter.

“It is wonderful that Ukrainians are responsible, and most citizens are aware of the high risk of the epidemic. After all, the climax is still there,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, every effort should be made to prevent even 3% of believers from taking the risk.”

After years of hostility between Moscow and Kiev, Ukraine now has two main branches of Orthodox Christianity, which recognizes the authority of the Patriarch of Moscow and the one recognized last year by other Orthodox denomination as having its own head. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Peter Graff)