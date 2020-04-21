Primary teachers in Allamanda organized second-grade classes to receive butterfly-attracting milk money after their lessons were spoiled by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The plan to distribute milk money plants to primary school students in Allamanda after Spring Break fell through the cracks when schools were closed in mid-March due to a coronavirus.

It forced the second grade lesson to go through the metamorphosis.

“I didn’t want them to lose such a great experience, so I decided to arrange for them to pick up their own,” said Sharon Stokey, a primary school teacher at Allamanda Primary School in Palmman Gardens.

Second grade students and their families met on March 27, one family at a time, to pick up a tower / butterflies attractive milkweed plant donated by the MSA Nursery to a future life cycle science unit in Loxahatche.

Stokey had reached out to his friend Chelsea Barrett with the MSA to buy the plants, but Barrett decided to donate them.

A class Dojo message and a Google form for parents found a lot of interest, and Stokey and the rest of the second-class team prepared for the pickup. Teacher Melissa Vonderhaar kept a safe distance when parents and more than 30 students came at one time to receive their dairy at Promenade Plaza on an alternative A1A.

“Everyone was excited to pick up the plants, but I think the most interesting thing was to see their teachers,” Stokey said. “I know seeing smiling students was my favorite. I had to stay in the car all the time, but I wrote them messages on my whiteboard that they could see. “

The idea is for students to observe the life cycle of the Monark butterfly in their backyards as they learn about it in practice. Marilu Garcia, CEO of Allamanda Elementary, is excited about the project during this new online learning period.

Stokey created a Google Slides presentation for students to record each milk iron observation day. Students uploaded pictures, drawings, and wrote their findings on slides documenting their new findings and discoveries every day.

“I’ve never been proud that I am part of Allamanda family,” said Allamanda school office assistant Jane Lieurance. “Teachers, not just project members, love and miss their students so much. They all rose to this new opportunity and do their best to support their students. “

Students have been excited to fill the slides with their observations. Children communicate and send pictures in private as they spot eggs and see butterflies fluttering around their plants.

Parents have also shown their own teamwork. Cynthia Engi is Isaac Eng’s mother in Jaclyn DeHart’s second grade class. The Engits took eight larvae and a leaf with two eggs to the classmate because there was no classmate in the plant.

Engi performed contactless transfer using tools to handle the larvae carefully without touching her plants. A couple of larvae went straight to rot the leaves and settle in their new home, while others curled up in flowers.

Meanwhile, Isaac’s collection of plant larvae as well as more eggs urged the father to order two more plants to help maintain the colony.

“They’re multiplying like crazy,” Engi said.

DeHart has been mailing care packages to its students since March 13, when teachers had to leave school. He had books and magazines delivered to his students from Amazon.

It has been difficult for teachers and staff to be away from students during this time. Stokey has shared pictures of milk and its life with children, but it’s not the same as seeing them in person.

“It’s like the piece I’m missing and I’ve never officially had to say goodbye,” Stokey said. “They send me pictures of what they sometimes find in their plants. It’s a good feeling to know that we see all the same things and it gives us a connection. “

Sometimes in the middle of this period held at home, Stokey sits outside and observes his milk money plants.

“It’s calm for me,” Stokey said. “I hope my students feel the same sense of peace and wonder when they look at their plants. Yesterday we counted my son and 16 larvae (I have eight plants). It has also been a good learning experience for a primary school student at home. “