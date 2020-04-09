Coronavirus: Hong Kong companies may be able to request money starting at $ 137.5 billion in relief funds in June, says Welfare Minister

Hong Kong firms could start applying for wage bill subsidies under new HK $ 137.5 billion (18 billion US dollars) coronavirus aid package in June, the welfare chief said Thursday , since he admitted that there may be difficulties in ensuring proper administration.

Employers can choose a month between January and April as the basis for calculating their payroll when applying for a monthly allowance of up to $ 9,000 HK for each of their workers, for six months from the end of June.

The day after the government launched its largest financial aid package to date, throwing a much-needed lifeline to troubled businesses and troubled residents, Secretary of Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong revealed the preliminary plan for a regime that could benefit 1.5 million workers.

According to the law, the money to help employers pay 50% of their wages bills would have been released in two stages and companies must transfer the money to their employees and not have to scale back.

The scheme was designed to help Hong Kong workers who may face financial difficulties during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: May Tse

“We hope to start applying in June and give the first round of wages subsidies by the end of June,” he said on a radio show.

“For example, if employers are hoping to hire more people or allow more employees to work and give them wages, perhaps they better choose January because January is less affected by the pandemic.”

The HK $ 80 billion wage fund is available for the entire private sector in the city, provided that employers contribute to the compulsory pension fund for workers.

But concerns have been raised about how to make sure that the money reaches the employees, with the bosses being repaid first.

According to the law, any case of deception by employers could result in criminal punishment, but for other types of violations, it did not say what form it could take.

“We haven’t decided on the details of any sanctions. Usually, the most important (principle) of punishment in Hong Kong is to deduct the money,” he said.

Retail businesses have been severely affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Winson Wong

For example, the law said the sanction could cover the extra money that companies shouldn’t have received, or officials could reduce the amount received by a company when the next round of funds was released.

The minister admitted that it would be difficult to monitor each employee and that it would be easier for the government to check the number of workers in a company to make sure the measure was helping.

“If the change (on the workforce) is large, obviously there are some problems and we will look at it proactively,” he said.

Officials would also be transparent about which companies would get the money, so that the public and workers can monitor the bosses, he added.

However, he said the government cannot ask employers not to cut workers’ wages.

“We cannot force employers to pay full wages,” he said. “The most important thing is that workers get paid.”

He added that the government could still review the aid package and public opinion could express its view on the measures.

