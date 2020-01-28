Coronavirus: Hong Kong limits travel to mainland China

January 28 (UPI) – Hong Kong is trapped on the Chinese mainland border on Tuesday to stop the Corona virus outbreak after health officials in Japan and Germany report new cases of domestic transmission.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced travel restrictions between the Beijing-controlled area and the mainland, although she stopped shortly before the border was completely closed. Lam said two passenger routes connecting Hong Kong to the mainland will be closed at midnight on Thursday after the first two cases of the Wuhan corona virus were reported via the rail link.

Flights between the two sides are reduced by half, and cross-border coaches are also reduced. Lam added that China has agreed to stop issuing tourist visas for mainlanders wishing to visit Hong Kong.

“The flow of people between the two locations must be drastically reduced,” she said.

According to Chinese authorities, there were at least 4,535 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 7,000 suspected cases in China on Tuesday morning. The outbreak has killed 106 people so far. Official numbers showed a 65 percent increase in reported cases between Sunday and Monday.

The United States Centers for Disease Control have issued a high-level warning advising against “all non-essential trips to China.”

Officials in Japan and Germany reported their first human-to-human transmission of the virus, which was not associated with travel to China.

The sixth case in Japan concerns a tour bus driver. In Germany, according to health authorities, a man from the Starnberg region of Bavaria was hospitalized with the coronavirus. However, the risk of transmission to the local population is low.