Coronavirus: Hong Kong records the 2nd death outside of China

February 4 (UPI) – A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus died on Tuesday, health officials said the semi-autonomous region was the second location outside of mainland China to kill the mysterious new one To report illness.

The Hong Kong hospital authorities confirmed the death in an email to UPI, noting that the patient had “contracted” the 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV at Prince Margaret Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The patient was hospitalized with a fever on Friday and reported in a stable condition, the government said in a statement that Hong Kong residents traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 21 and returned two days later to the semi-autonomous region. The government issued a statement on Sunday saying that his mother, a 72-year-old woman with an underlying disease, contracted the virus but did not travel to Wuhan and became home during the 14-day incubation period infected by her son.

The patient’s wife, son, daughter, and maid are currently in quarantine and remain asymptomatic, the government said.

After a 44-year-old Chinese from Wuhan who died in the Philippines on Saturday, the man’s death is happening outside of mainland China for the second time.

News of the death of the man follows Chinese health authorities, which announced on Tuesday that the number of mainland-related deaths related to the coronavirus has increased by 64 from the previous day.

A total of 3,235 new cases of confirmed infections were reported on Tuesday. This corresponds to 20,438 across China, with 2,788 patients classified as serious, the national health authorities said.

All deaths in the past 24 hours have occurred in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak. 48 deaths have been reported in Wuhan City, where the disease is believed to have occurred.

Health officials in Hubei province said 2,345 new confirmed cases were reported as of midnight Monday, with more than half in Wuhan, which has been banned since mid-January to curb the spread of the disease.

Worldwide, 153 cases were reported in 23 countries outside of China that, according to the World Health Organization, had close contact with travelers in the region, with Japan having the highest number of 20, followed by Thailand with 19.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Twitter on Tuesday that 241 citizens trapped in Wuhan since foreclosure were returned to Christmas Island in quarantine after a “complex and very challenging” evacuation operation.

Morrison unveiled last Wednesday the plan to plane hundreds of their citizens out of the coronavirus-infested city to quarantine them on the remote Australian island for the virus’s incubation period of up to two weeks.

He said the Australian government is now working with the Chinese authorities to secure a second flight from Wuhan to bring back hundreds of other citizens who are believed to be in Hubei province.

“We are also working with the New Zealand government to provide access to seats on their aircraft based on availability,” he said.

According to the country’s health ministry, twelve cases of nCoV were confirmed in Australia in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, director general of the New Zealand Department of Health, told reporters Tuesday that an Air New Zealand plane in Hong Kong had received permission to land in Wuhan on Tuesday evening to evacuate its citizens from the city and return them to Auckland on Wednesday.

The number of passengers has not yet been clarified, but 263 people have registered, the majority are New Zealand citizens, some Australians and a few foreigners, especially from countries in the Pacific Island.

“The experience of other countries that have made similar flights shows that the number of passengers until the start of the flight is not really known,” he said. “Some people have trouble traveling to the airport. The Chinese authorities also check the exit. As you know, we naturally have our own health assessment before people can get on the flight.”

No coronavirus case has been confirmed in New Zealand, and passengers arriving in New Zealand will be isolated at a military facility in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland, for 14 days, the health ministry said.

On Monday, Canadian officials said they planned a flight to repatriate 280 Canadians who had applied to the government for assisted departure from Wuhan.

The aircraft is currently waiting in Hanoi, Vietnam for Chinese officials to give final permission to land the aircraft in Wuhan, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at a press conference.

Those returning to Canada will be quarantined for 14 days at a Canadian Armed Forces base in Trenton, Ontario, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Meanwhile, Taiwan announced on Tuesday that it would tighten border restrictions with mainland China.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that foreigners who have visited or lived in mainland China within 14 days will be banned from Friday.

The move was said to “maintain public health security” during the outbreak.