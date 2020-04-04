Coronavirus: Host Fox News criticizes senior health expert for “national suicide program”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has criticized infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Faussi for his national proposals to help curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Carlson used his time on Friday night to broadcast a diary against the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his proposal to close all over the country.

“More than 10 million Americans have already lost their jobs,” Mr Carlson said. “Imagine another year of this. It could be a national suicide, and yet it’s at least what Anthony Foschie suggests.”

This criticism of Mr. Carlson comes after Dr. Faussi’s appearance on CNN and he is asked why not every state is under house arrest during the epidemic.

“I don’t understand why this is not happening,” Dr. Faussi said. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really have to be.”

About 90 percent of Americans are currently under house arrest, all decided by state governors.

Dr. Faussi, who also works for the White House coronavirus, never offered to close the United States for “another year” to deal with the spread as the host claims.

Mr Carlson went on to say that Dr. Fawcetti had called for “tough action” across the United States before “there is no more coronavirus infection and no more deaths.”

But, according to the host of Fox News, he thought it was socially and economically harmful.

“Our response to Coronavirus could make this a very poor country,” Mr Carlson said. He continued: “Poor countries are always and everywhere unhealthy countries.” In poor countries, people die from treatable diseases. In poor countries, people are far more vulnerable to vague viruses, such as the countries we are currently fighting. Their time? So don’t make them poor. “

While he called Dr. Faussi a “remarkable man,” he thought the infectious disease specialist was wrong about what effect the virus could have on societies.

“This does not mean that he has never made a mistake. In answering this question about the epidemic, Fawcett has made many mistakes.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, cases of coronavirus in the United States have reached more than 300,000 infections and 8162 deaths.

