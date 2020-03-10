Coronavirus Hotel Woman’s Rescue Teams Collapsed After 21 hours

Rescue teams have rescued a 21-hour-old woman trapped in debris from a hotel that used to house quarantined people for coronavirus observation.

Rescue crews removed 50 people from the rubble and 39 of them survived after 2pm. Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Eleven people have died and 21 are still trapped in the rubble while rescue crews continue to find survivors. Police are investigating the 65-year-old owner of the hotel.

The collapsed hotel, called Xinjia, is located in the center of Quanzhou, a city with a population of 8.5 million people in the southeast of Fujian Province.

It had 80 rooms and opened in June 2018.The hotel had been shifted to a temporary observation space to quarantine alleged coronavirus patients before it landed on March 7 at 19:15.

According to Xinhua, the first floor of the building had been renovated.

A video showing surveillance footage of a nearby gas station showed the hotel falling to pieces in seconds without a reply.

Another video report showed a 12-year-old boy being taken to the wreckage after being trapped for about 16 hours, shouting, “My mother is right next to me,” while being transported to an ambulance with his face. mask that covers the eyes, mouth and nose.

People’s Daily reported that her mother was rescued at 16.30. the day before.

The photos of the rescue site showed workers wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks, and a medical team waiting in white coats and surgical masks.

According to the official, a rescue force of more than 1,000 people was presented.

The Fujan fire department told Weibo that at least two children and one child were rescued on Sunday at midnight.

News of the collapse come as the coronavirus slows down in China. There are currently 114,223 coronavirus cases worldwide, with 4,005 virus victims.