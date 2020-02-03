Coronavirus: How the epidemic is affecting the New Zealand hotel sector

The hospitality industry is preparing for the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic – and the subsequent ban for travelers from mainland China.

Industry leaders have “significant concerns” about the coronavirus and the extent of the impacts on food, accommodation and tourism operators in general.

They say it will have an impact but they do not know to what extent.

Accommodation operators have already started to report a wave of booking cancellations by Chinese tourists, and food and beverage operators are reporting “significant drops” in the number of people using Alipay, which is mainly used by Chinese tourists.

“This is an indication that [the impact of Coronavirus] has spread to our members from food and drink,” said Julie White, executive director of Hospitality NZ at the Herald.

“Here and now, we don’t understand how big it will be.”

White said Hospitality NZ was in the early stages and was working with Tourism NZ to seek government financial coverage for the operators involved.

“We are worried and we are working with Tourism NZ which is in direct contact with the government around initiatives to activate tourist activations to replace the impact.”

“Many of our members are counting on this peak season to get through the winter. If they don’t get income, it will put more pressure on them.”

Chinese travelers spend an average of $ 4,000 each on a visit to New Zealand, split between restaurants, shops, and tourist activities, said White.

About 350 people died from Coronavirus, which came from a “wet market” in Wuhan, China. Over 17,000 cases worldwide have been reported in 26 countries.

New Zealand has had no confirmed cases. However, following the United States and Australia, the government has prohibited all foreign travelers from mainland China from entering New Zealand for up to two weeks.

Customs has closed eGates and is processing all incoming passengers manually. Photo / Media / Dan Jones

Fewer visitors to New Zealand mean less money flowing through the economy.

Tourism operator David Gatward-Fergusson, director of Nomad Safaris, based in Queenstown, said the company would lose money due to the short-term ban on tourists from China, which typically accounts for around 15 % Business.

In February, the highlight of the season, Chinese tourists account for about 40% of the business.

The company, which has been operating for 25 years and offers panoramic tours in small 4×4 vehicles, has already started to receive cancellations in recent days.

Gatward-Fergusson said he thought the decision to ban travelers from China was “excessive”, given that February was a peak month for tourism, and the country expected about 40,000 Chinese tourists during for the next six weeks.

“The whole country is going to lose tens of millions of dollars a day for something that is probably already there.”

Nomad Safaris should therefore “do a lot of fighting on the street with all the other operators to try to take a share of the business of others,” he said.

Hoteliers are also looking to lose “millions of dollars in cancellations”.

Nomad Safaris operator David Gatward-Fergusson said New Zealand is expecting 40,000 Chinese tourists over the next six weeks. Photo / AP

New Zealand Hotel Owners Association executive director Amy Robens said operators expect 20-70% of total activity would be affected, depending on their concentration in the Chinese market.

“Hotels that are heavily dependent on the Chinese market see their occupancy rates between 90% and 40%, so that they lose more than half of their activity,” said Robens.

She acknowledged that it was “too early” to assess the long-term impacts on the sector.

“The coronavirus is likely to have an impact on other travel markets around the world, as people delay their travel until the virus is under control.

“Hoteliers will look to other long-haul markets to compensate, including the North American and European markets, by focusing on conferences, meetings and the entertainment market.”

One of the bright spots was that due to cancellations, domestic travelers could expect “very competitive deals and innovative packages” to encourage travel throughout New Zealand, said Robens.

The Herald understands that Auckland’s Dominion Road was quiet this weekend as news of the virus spread.

The Restaurant Association said it was “unknown” how blocking foreign nationals who crossed mainland China would affect the New Zealand hotel industry.

Director General Marisa Bidois said the association hopes “there will be a quick resolution for all parties involved”.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said retailers across the country are “preparing for reduced income.”

“We are going to see a decrease in the number of visitors, which will have a major impact on overall spending throughout the peak period, and this is really not good news for retailers,” said Harford.

“This is bad news at a time when things were a little tense anyway.”

Retailers of all categories would be affected, Harford predicted. “The reality is that visitors to New Zealand shop in all kinds of places. Yes, they do their shopping in tourist shops and maybe in the high-end shops that are for the tourist market, but they also buy groceries and gasoline, and if you actually pull a lot of customers out of the market, then those impacts will be felt across the industry. “

