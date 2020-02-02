Coronavirus: how the new virus became a global epidemic

The first known case of fatal coronavirus appeared just two months ago. Since then, more than 300 people have died from the virus, the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 14,000 and has spread to many other countries.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been named the epicenter of the epidemic, and travel in and out of the region has been prohibited.

Twelve cases of the virus have been confirmed in Australia.

Here is a timeline that shows exactly how the virus has spread so quickly, one case turning into thousands within a few weeks.

FIRST CASE, December 1, 2019

The first patient to be diagnosed with a new coronavirus started showing symptoms of the disease in early December, according to a study published in The Lancet.

On December 8, several cases of mysterious disease had emerged and had been documented by health authorities in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.

At this point, most of the people with symptoms have lived or worked around the local wholesale seafood market in Huanan, where vendors illegally sold live wild and exotic animals.

Wildlife sold at the Huanan “wet” market for human consumption included Cubs, civet cats, bats, dogs, pigs, snakes, chickens, donkeys, badgers, bamboo rats, hedgehogs and deer.

MODIFIED WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, December 31

Chinese authorities alert the World Health Organization (WHO) to several cases of pneumonia in the city, weeks after the first cases were discovered.

The patients are quarantined and work begins on identifying the origin of the pneumonia.

Seafood market closed, January 1, 2020

The Huanan seafood market, where the virus is believed to originate, is closed and under investigation.

As experts continue to work on identifying the virus, the number of confirmed cases increases to 40.

On January 5, Chinese authorities officially ruled out the return of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) virus, also from China, which killed more than 770 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

Two days later, officials announce that the epidemic involves a new virus, which they name 2019-nCoV.

The new virus is believed to belong to the coronavirus family, of which Sars and the common cold are both.

FIRST DEATH, January 9

The death of a 61-year-old man in Wuhan who bought goods from the market is linked to the coronavirus.

He died after being hospitalized for “severe pneumonia”.

The man’s death was not reported by the Chinese media until January 11.

VIRUS OWNS OVERSEAS, January 13

Two days after the death was announced, the first case of the virus was confirmed abroad in Thailand.

WHO identifies the woman as a tourist traveling from Wuhan to Thailand. She was identified by Thai authorities on arrival and hospitalized with mild flu symptoms.

“The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected, and this explains why the WHO calls for active surveillance and continued preparation in other countries,” the organization said in a communicated.

Three days later, on January 16, Japan reported its first case of a virus to a man who visited Wuhan.

People wearing face masks pray at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. Photo / AP

SECOND DEATH, January 17

A 69-year-old man died of the virus in Wuhan on January 17, making it the second death recorded.

In the coming days, the United States, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan are all confirming cases of the virus.

The United States announces that it will begin monitoring flights from Wuhan.

THIRD DEATH, January 20

China reports a third death in Wuhan and more than 200 confirmed cases of the disease.

Infections are also reported outside of Hubei province, notably in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. A case of virus is also detected in South Korea.

The National Health Commission of China confirms that the virus has been transmitted by human-to-human transmission.

Asian countries are introducing mandatory controls at arrivals airports in high-risk areas of China, as millions of people prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes his first comments on the coronavirus, saying that people’s lives must be “given priority” and that the virus must be contained.

US confirms first case on January 21

The United States confirms its first case of coronavirus in Everett, Washington, a man in his thirties who returned last week to the Wuhan region.

Taiwan also confirms its first case, a woman in her 50s.

By January 22, the death toll in China had risen to 17, with more than 550 confirmed cases of the virus.

Viruses appear in Hong Kong and Macao, while North Korea temporarily bans foreign tourists from entering the country.

WUHAN PUT THE LOCK, January 23

Wuhan City is under quarantine, suspending air and rail departures from the region.

Public transport is also cut off in at least 18 other cities in Hubei, affecting more than 50 million people.

This travel ban is then extended to passenger cars.

Beijing announces that it will cancel the events of the Lunar New Year which begins on January 25.

The first death outside Hubei is also reported, an 80-year-old man dying of the virus in Hebei, just south of Beijing.

About 580 cases of virus have now been confirmed.

WHO postpones the decision to call the epidemic an international health emergency.

On January 24, the death toll rose to 26 and more than 830 cases of the virus were confirmed.

Shanghai Disneyland closes as well as a section of the Great Wall and other monuments. Hong Kong Disneyland follows.

France confirms its first three cases of virus and a second case is identified in the United States.

The number of closed cities in Hubei is 13.

EMERGING VIRUS IN AUSTRALIA, January 25

Australia confirms its first case of coronavirus in Melbourne, a man in his fifties recently returned from Wuhan.

Cases of virus are confirmed in New South Wales, three men aged 30, 40 and 50 being treated at the Westmead hospital in Sydney.

The death toll stands at 41, with more than 1,300 people infected.

Hong Kong declares a state of emergency and cancels all official visits to China.

Malaysia bans visitors from Wuhan because it records four official cases of the disease.

Canada is also reporting its first case of the virus, the United States identifying three other cases the next day, January 26.

FIFTH CONFIRMED AUSTRALIAN CASE, January 27

Another person tested positive for the virus in New South Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Australia to five.

The 21-year-old woman arrived at Sydney Airport from Wuhan before Beijing prohibited travel abroad.

The death toll stands at 81 and the global number of confirmed cases has risen to over 2,750.

New cases are confirmed in the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

On January 28, China reported 25 more deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 106.

The total number of confirmed cases reaches over 4,500, with almost 7,000 suspected cases.

Germany announces what appears to be the first confirmed case of human-to-human transmission in Europe.

Japan reports the case of a man apparently infected after driving tourists from Wuhan.

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, cuts flights to and from the Chinese mainland.

A traveler wears a face mask as he walks past Beijing Station in Beijing. Photo / AP

WUHAN EVACUATION PLAN, January 29

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces an evacuation plan for the trapped Australians in Wuhan to Christmas Island where they will be quarantined for at least 14 days.

Over 600 Australian citizens of Wuhan have signed up for advice or assistance.

Japan and the United States are also evacuating hundreds of citizens from the city on charter flights.

France and Germany also plan to evacuate the citizens.

The United Arab Emirates reports the first known case in the Middle East.

British Airways and Lufthansa are suspending flights to China, as are airlines from Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal and Russia.

Kazakhstan and Russia have closed their borders with China.

A second case of virus is confirmed in Victoria, a few hours before the confirmation of the first case in Queensland, bringing to seven the total number of cases in Australia.

HUGE DEATH TOLL JUMP, January 30

China reports 38 more deaths, making it the highest number of deaths in a day, bringing the total to 170. More than 8,000 have been infected.

Two other cases are confirmed in Australia, one in Victoria and one in Queensland. This brings the total number of cases to nine.

A cruise ship carrying nearly 7,000 people is locked out in an Italian port for two suspected cases.

WORLD HEALTH DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY, January 31

WHO declares a global coronavirus emergency, with the death toll rising to 213.

The total number of infections has almost reached 10,000.

AUSTRALIAN LOCKDOWN, February 1

Scott Morrison announces unprecedented new control measures that will see all non-Australians from mainland China barred from entering the border in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

New stringent government measures come as the number of Australians confirmed to have contracted the virus has grown to 12.

All Australians arriving from China will have to self-isolate for 14 days, but anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident will be denied entry.

Qantas also announced that it will suspend services to mainland China from February 9.

DEATH IS DEATH, February 2

China confirms the deaths of 45 other people, bringing the total death toll to 304.

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to 14,3000 nationwide, exceeding the number of the 2002-03 Sars epidemic.

A man also died in the Philippines in the first death outside of China due to the virus.

Australia has 12 confirmed cases but three have already been discharged from the hospital because they have been evacuated.

