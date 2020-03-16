Coronavirus: How the public must respond to a global pandemic analysis

The coronavirus, one of eight pandemics in the last 100 years, could be spread by droplets, but the fear it causes is spread in broader ways. It created a sense of unease and insecurity equally, besieging our cognitive space. In this case, some fear is not only important but also requires a change in the way we go about our lives. A meeting like this serves to restore our moral fabric and commitment to society. It comes as a not-so-mild reminder that preserving life takes precedence over our inner desire to expand ourselves. Although it seems like a long road to recovery, and for the families of those who have succumbed to the virus, our prayers alone will not do.

HCoVs (human coronaviruses) are responsible for colds in about 10-35% of cases and usually occur in late fall, winter, and early spring. The Sars and Mers that have been ravaged in the past belong to the same family of viruses. Historically, between 2002 and 2003, Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) claimed the lives of approximately 800 people with a mortality rate of 10% with 90% burden in Hong Kong and China. In contrast, Mers (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) inflicted a significant burden on Saudi Arabia between 2012 and 2017 with a mortality rate of close to 34%. The mortality rate for H1N1 or swine flu that affected more than one billion people in 2009 was 0.02%. Although the mortality rate for COVID-19 is much lower, the number of documented cases of coronaviruses is currently 15 times higher than for Sars. Thus, COVID-19 is unique in its ability to transmit easily and severely enough to cause significant mortality.

Coronaviruses (CoVviruses) are enveloped viruses with an unusually large single-stranded RNA genome with a unique replication strategy. Well, that can mean very little to many. Simply put, these are viruses with spikes on the surface that help with the host, and in this case, human lung tissue. Once it binds to the lung tissue, it replicates making copies itself and damaging the lung tissue, making oxygen exchange difficult. This is also the reason for the early respiratory symptoms with COVID-19. This continues until the host immune system fights the intruder, as in a war scene. So what can you do? The sole aim of the virus is to reach the lungs, and all one can do is prevent it from happening. That’s easier said than done. This is also a reason to stay away from people who can transmit drops through sneezing or coughing. This is called social distancing. As for masks, conventional masks can be porous to facilitate this transfer, while the better N95 masks (incredibly uncomfortable to wear) are reserved for healthcare professionals and those with infections.

Epidemiologists and social scientists claim that wearing masks in the absence of any risk or sign of infection can make people touch their face more often than usual, further exacerbating the risk. Moreover, the accumulation of these masks at home, predicting the day of fate will only prevent those who actually need it. Remember, we’re no safer if the community around us is less secure, no matter how many masks we buy. Keeping your hands clean (120 second wash) is consistent with this idea of ​​killing the virus before it reaches the lungs. So what will actually help is to use common sense and adhere to the safety instructions given by local health services, assuming they exist. In the very young and the very old, the immune system is more likely to be compromised and, therefore, we see a greater risk. The coronavirus affects each individual equally. However, it affects the elderly and those with weakened immune systems unequally and adversely. More important, healthy people who are more likely to recover can still pass the disease on to someone older and sick, who may be out of luck. Therefore, it is essential for the young and healthy to protect the elderly. Remember, we will all get there, or at least we hope to do it.

The idea of ​​quarantine is the most critical in combating this intruder. The longest incubation period for a virus to survive before joining the host (in this case a person) is 14 days, which is much longer than for the usual flu, which is three days. During this period, if they are quarantined on their own, while the sick diligently and carefully seek care through appropriate channels and the healthy remain personally and socially responsible, we have what it takes to put a lid on this one. Yet we struggle to do it all. As testing becomes more readily available, the numbers will explode adding to the social media hysteria surrounding the disease, which is more tragic than the disease itself. Most infectious data sources point to a mortality rate of 2%. Mortality rates come from all over the world and can be much smaller depending on the country of residence. China, which is at the epicenter of this pandemic, is home to most of these numbers. Even in China, only those who showed signs of severe symptoms were tested, which further increased the mortality rate. Although mortality is also associated with overall burden, most will recover with traditional recovery numbers that are generally underreported. So, quarantine will become the new norm in the coming weeks, and that means a significant disruption to the lifestyle we are used to. It is better to accept them as necessary to mitigate the risks, which includes each of us.

An individual virus that originated from an animal source that transmits infection to one person has brought such rabies around the world beyond geographical boundaries, religion, socio-economic differences, education and political ideologies. A personal reminder of the fragility of the human constitution and the importance of collective social responsibility should be invoked. It is extremely important not only to fight and mitigate this immediate risk, but also to prevent the next one from binding on us, literally. Today we are witnessing the empty playgrounds, schools, churches, temples and mosques as we are engulfed in the alarming state of hyper-vigilance that may be needed to control this pandemic. Our concern for protecting ourselves should be equal to our commitment to keeping our community healthy. When all this is over, it will rest on the whole of civilized society to exclude practices that have made the crowds far and wide.

Ravikumar Chockalingam is a public health psychiatrist and scientist at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, St. Louis, USA

The views expressed are personal

.