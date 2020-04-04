Coronavirus Hurting Fertility Clinics and Destruction of Foreign Children’s Dreams

exclusive

Restrictions on fertility practices, coupled with a coronavirus-free foreign travel freeze, have dried up an already established baby-making business … TMZ has learned.

Today, new or improved embryo transfer, in vitro fertilization and especially all elective surgeries are being shut down as U.S. fertility clinics follow the instructions released in American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

A rep there told us, financial woes are felt across the country … but more so in clinics that rely on international clients.

Our sources say that many Chinese parents from foreign countries are paying older Chinese citizens a huge amount of money for abandoning pregnancies, since the government rejected the one-child policy. in 2015.

US so-called “fertility tourists in the US tell us to get ready, often because of the relaxation laws of several states. And $ 80k and surrogacy in pregnancy run nearly $ $ 90k to $ 140,000.

John Wilcox, an endocrinologist at the California-headquartered Huntington Reproductive Center tells us … “One third of our patients come from China and this is a significant part of our revenue stream.” Their clinics also serve people from Australia and Canada, but closed trips are also for people.

He said the consultations were still being carried out by WeChat with Chinese clients, but he feared that the industry would grow until international travel resumed.

Likewise, the Fertility Center in Las Vegas is a hub for patients from Europe and Australia, plus China, so these days … they feel the blues kid.

Small clinics are also felt. Danielle Lane at the Lane Fertility Clinic in San Francisco says he noticed a marked drop-off, especially for foreigners … as much as 15 percent of their number came from China.

Clearly, the grassroots biz – and these are foreign customers – could be added to the long list of COVID-19 crisis impacters.