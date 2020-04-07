Coronavirus: IMF, WHO that says no compromises between saving lives and livelihoods

The International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization have urged political leaders, especially in emerging markets and developing economies, to prioritize public health spending as saving lives and protecting the economy “goes hand in hand” .

“At face value there is a compromise to make: save lives or save livelihoods. This is a false dilemma: keeping the virus under control is, if anything, a prerequisite for saving livelihoods”, managing the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) director Kristalina Georgieva and director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a joint statement last week.

As the world responds to Covid-19, economic activity is plummeting as measures to contain the virus shut down human activity face to face, affect workers and supply chains, drag on expenses and tighten financial conditions. all with cross-border effects.

Georgieva and Ghebreyesus said that “critical” governments pay wages for medical personnel, purchase protective equipment for frontline workers and conduct public awareness campaigns to protect people from the pandemic.

WHO / FMI

“In too many places health systems are not prepared for an assault on Covid-19 patients and it is essential to give them a boost,” said Georgieva and Ghebreyesus.

“And this can and must go hand in hand with supporting the economic priorities needed to reduce unemployment, minimize bankruptcies and, over time, ensure recovery”, they said in the article published by the British Daily Telegraph.

Healthcare spending is also added, not in place, to providing targeted economic support to the families and businesses most affected, they added.

Ever since Covid-19 began to spread worldwide, a number of multilateral institutions have pledged billions of dollars in emergency aid to the global economy to cope with the crisis.

The IMF said it doubled its dedicated funding capacity from $ 50 billion to $ 100 billion. Last week, the World Bank approved approximately 25 emergency healthcare loans for 25 countries, worth $ 1.9 billion.

The Asian Development Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank have put together $ 6.5 billion, $ 8 billion and $ 5 billion packages, respectively.

Georgieva and Ghebreyesus said that countries receiving financial support should place healthcare spending at the top of the list of priorities even though their public budgets are severely limited.

WHO could help in areas of vital coordination, for example by ensuring the efficient and equitable supply of medical products to those who need it by facilitating advance purchase agreements, they said.

WHO was also working with other international organizations to ensure the functioning of supply chains and aggregate demand for the purchase of wholesale medical supplies.

“Combating the pandemic is a necessity for the rebound of the economy,” said Georgieva and Ghebreyesus. “As we all work together, with little time and limited resources, it is essential that we focus on the right priorities to save lives and livelihoods.”

