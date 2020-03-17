Coronavirus impact: McDonald’s to near all business-owned restaurant eating places and PlayPlaces

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file image shows McDonald’s indication higher than the quick meals cafe near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Office issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a employee is utilized by more than 1 firm, an concern that has an effect on franchise businesses these types of as McDonald’s and corporations that have outsourced companies this kind of as cleansing and routine maintenance. (AP Image/Richard Vogel, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – McDonald’s is closing the eating spots at its company-owned places to eat amid worry above the coronavirus pandemic. It is also encouraging its franchisees, which work about 93% of all areas, to do the very same.

“Our unbiased franchisees proceed to concentrate on the desires of their nearby communities and make harmless and caring decisions,” the company said in a statement Monday. “Franchisees are strongly encouraged to undertake very similar operations techniques even though trying to keep the requires of their people and communities at the centre of their decisions. This direction is supported by franchisee management and is predicted to be adopted by the the greater part of franchisees.”

The business claimed all company-owned restaurants will shut seating places. However, travel-via, stroll-in take-out and supply will however be offered.

McDonald’s will also shut its PlayPlaces at US locations, the firm reported.

“Ensuring the health and fitness and protection of our individuals and our communities is our best priority as the United States rapidly mobilizes to sluggish the spread of COVID-19,” stated McDonald’s “Our choices are guided by qualified area and national overall health authority advice. In addition, we are complying with all community and point out cafe limits, wherever applicable.”