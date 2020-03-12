Coronavirus impacts: NHL suspends frequent season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League introduced Thursday it’s “pausing” the 2019-2020 season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and right after consulting with clinical gurus and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the Nationwide Hockey League is saying now that it will pause the 2019-2020 period starting with (Thursday night’s) game titles,” league officers mentioned in a assertion.

The league’s announcement will come following other leagues, like the NBA and MLS, postponed their seasons because of to the outbreak.

“The NHL has been attempting to abide by the mandates of well being authorities and area authorities when preparing for any achievable developments with out having premature or unwanted actions,” the league said. “However, next very last night’s information that an NBA participant has analyzed favourable for coronavirus – and offered that our leagues share so quite a few facilities and locker rooms and it now would seem probably that some member of the NHL group would take a look at favourable at some point – it is no extended correct to attempt to keep on to engage in video games at this time.”

This is a developing tale, you should test back again for updates.

Hottest ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: