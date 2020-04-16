Coronavirus improves employee benefits.

Profit has become an area of ​​increasing interest to employers in recent years as employers have struggled to find and retain their best talent. Big Tech companies have not only become famous for their employee benefits, but even standard services such as health insurance, paid leave, and wellness programs have often improved across other industries.

One example is the gradual adoption of more liberal vacation policies than required by the Federal Family Health Care Act. According to the SHRM 2019 Employee Benefits Survey, family vacations increased 6% and senior care leave increased 3% from 2018 to 2019. According to the same survey, 56% of organizations with less than 500 employees reported offering the minimum required leave as specified in the FFCRA, with 26% offering even more leave. Is reported.

However, the Family First Coronavirus Response Act [FFCRA] came into force after the end of March with 10 million people applying for unemployment benefits on April 1. Some employers, including less than 500 certain public and private employers, offer up to two weeks of fully paid sick leave to employees who are isolated or have COVID-19 symptoms. If you need to care for someone who is quarantined, one third will pay. Also, two-thirds of the wages of children care providers or employees whose schools are closed due to COVID-19 require 10 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

These regulations apply until December 31, 2020, but may have long-term effects. A post-COVID survey from SHRM found that about one-third of companies offer additional paid leave, and one-third offer additional unpaid leave. There are also plans to do so [18% paid, 25% unpaid]. A little over half of large organizations report that they do not have to implement similar benefits to those offered by FFCRA.

Health and welfare

Employers used technology as a way to reduce the cost of employee well-being before the pandemic began. Telehealth and telehealth increased 10% year-over-year and 72% of employers provided that benefit in 2019. Since the pandemic, 86% of companies have encouraged access to telemedicine or telemedicine services when employees need nursing care. In the SHRM survey after COVID ,.

A subsequent study by SHRM reported that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, about 19% of organizations have paid health insurance premiums to maintain a sufficient workforce during a pandemic, with an additional 10%. I am considering. About 15% are adding new employee support programs.

Gust, a San Francisco salary and welfare company, already offered online treatment sessions, but in anticipation of increased interest from COVID-19, began to promote its employees to 1,300. The company offers a variety of benefits such as home cleaning benefits and breast milk delivery services for new parents. In the age of social distance, these dollars are more likely to be spent on grocery delivery. .

Remote work and employee involvement

Employers have placed great emphasis on helping employees manage work-life balance, including flextime and remote work. For example, from 2018 to 2019, part-time work from home increased by 5%, with faster efforts focused on getting what employees need to work remotely.

The pandemic accelerated those efforts. A study by Willis Towers Watson released on April 10 found a dramatic increase in remote work: 39% of respondents had 4 minutes of work, compared to just 14% before the pandemic. More than 3 of them are said to be able to work remotely. Almost all employers [97%] are increasing their social distances and facilitating cleaning and access to disinfectants for internal workers.

A SHRM survey after COVID-19 found that half of companies are paying for remote work costs, including increased internet speeds, overuse of data, laptops and monitors. According to Maryanne Brown, Chief Staff of Gusto’s Human Resources Team, when all employees started working from home, Gusto paid workers a one-off benefit to cover the additional remote work costs. . “A fairly large area of ​​focus was to deal with that fundamental [technology] element,” she says.

Anaheim, Calif.-based festival fashion company, iHeartRaves suffers 80% revenue loss due to increased cancellations of post-pandemic music festivals. The company earns 20% of its workforce, but the team is trying to combine salary adjustments and job-sharing strategies to keep as many as 75 employees.

The company pays warehouse workers a 15% bonus every week, but hasn’t made any long-term benefit changes. However, more employees are expected to work from home after COVID-19, says CEO Brian Lim. Organizations like iHeartRaves are looking to the future after the virus has subsided, so they need to find ways to address the needs of their employees. This will undoubtedly change after the workplace culture is thus forced to change.

